Nashville's hottest producer, Dave Cobb, talks "sound purity"

Former Drive-By Trucker singer-songwriter Jason Isbell was the big winner at last month's Americana Music Honors & Awards ceremony held in Nashville, taking home hardware for Top Artist, Song Of The Year (Cover Me Up) and Album Of The Year for Southeastern. That album's producer, Dave Cobb, didn't fare too badly, either, nabbing Producer Of The Year honors.

Isbell is just one of the latest in a growing number of artists who have benefited from the unobtrusive production skills of the Savannah, Georgia-born Cobb, whose West Nashville home also double as his studio. In the past few years, Cobb, a dedicated rock 'n' roller who counts The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and Led Zeppelin as major influences, has helmed celebrated releases by acts as disparate as Sturgill Simpson, Jamey Johnson, the Rival Sons, the Oak Ridge Boys and California Breed. And then, of course, there's his longstanding collaboration with alt-country star Shooter Jennings (son of Waylon), whom Cobb calls "a brother, friend and ally. I wouldn't be where I am today without him."

Calling himself "a student of rock's golden period, the '60s and '70s," Cobb has bucked current Nashville trends that have seen an increasing number of high-profile (and chart-topping) acts incorporate EDM textures and hip-hop beats to their records. "I'm not one for jumping on bandwagons," he says. "When an artist or band comes to me, they're looking for honesty and integrity. I love records that have an undeniable but mysterious quality to them. Take Traffic’s Dear Mr. Fantasy – where did that even come from? You can’t describe why you like the song so much, but you know that it has its own feel and vibe. You wanna listen to it again and again.

“Same with Glen Campbell’s Wichita Lineman," he continues. "It’s just takes you away; it’s got a quality unlike anything else. Anything I produce, I try to give it that intangible feel, something you’re not gonna get from any other record.”

Cobb sat down with MusicRadar recently to talk about his approach to production, his studio gear and who sits high on his wish list of artists he'd like to work with.

When you decide to work with an artist, what's the main thing you look for?

“Number one is the voice. That’s what people respond to the most – the singer is everything. Obviously, there have been some great bands where the singer is just OK, but I think the vocalist is the first thing that people listen to. I’m really into great voices. With me, my main requirement is a fantastic singer. If you've got that, everything will fall into place.

“But there has to be a sense of individuality to the singer. A lot of people can sing great, but they don’t make you feel anything. So you can be a technically not-great singer, but you might have something about you that works. Look at Leon Russell: He’s got a weird voice, but he’s got style, a sort of definitive thing about him; he puts a song across like nobody else. So that’s what I’m looking for, somebody who has a story in their voice.”

We talked a little about country artists adding shades of hip-hop and EDM to their songs. You're not a big fan of this trend.

“Well, you know, I don't want to mention names, but I just hope that honesty will prevail over... vanilla. [Laughs] It’s kind of a loaded question. I think people know real music when they hear it; it impacts them differently than stuff that is factory-made and put together. I don’t some of that stuff will have longevity. People probably won’t be buying that stuff years from now. I don’t know what to say about some of that stuff, other than it’s not for me. I’m into sound purity, which isn’t to say that you can’t add new sounds, because you can; I just think there’s a big element of authenticity that’s missing from some records.”