NAMM 2017: Wylde Audio hits the Bullseye with Odin Grail Genesis guitar

NAMM 2017: When Zakk Wylde announced his own line of guitars back at NAMM 2015, we knew it was only a matter of time before his infamous cream Bullseye finish made a comeback, and now, here it is: the Wylde Audio Odin Grail Genesis Bullseye.

Available in Genesis and Crimson Gold finishes, the Odin Grail echoes the guitars Zakk played during his time with Ozzy Osborne, and features a maple cap over bound mahogany body, paired with the Black Label Society man's fave EMG 81/85 pickup combo.

The Grail's three-piece maple neck is topped with an ebony fingerboard with 24.75" scale length, while hardware includes a TonePros tune-o-matic bridge at one end, and Grover Rotomatic machineheads and a Graph Tech Tusq nut at the other. It's available left-handed, too.

No word on RRP or availability yet, but we expect very good things, given our experience of the existing Odin model. Head over to worldwide distributor Schecter Guitars for more info.