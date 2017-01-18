NAMM 2017: iRig Acoustic Stage promises to give you "true acoustic tone" when you're playing live

NAMM 2017: IK Multimedia has announced a Stage version of iRig Acoustic. Designed to be used when you're playing live, this features a mic and a preamp/digital processing unit that, when used in combination, promise to deliver "true acoustic tone" wherever you are.

As with the original iRig Acoustic, there's a MEMS microphone that clips to the sound hole of your acoustic guitar. The preamp/DSP unit is new, though, and is designed to capture "tone, vibe and air". You take an output from here to your mixer or acoustic guitar amplifier.

We're told that the iRig Acoustic Stage analyses the incoming signal from the guitar - both the sound itself and the playing technique. It then builds a bespoke tone profile, which can be enhanced with one of six tone presets (natural, bright or warm for steel- and nylon-stringed instruments).

Other features include a built-in feedback suppression algorithm, an AUX input and mix knob for use with electro-acoustic guitars (you can use the piezo pickup system and blend in the desired amount of microphone signal), and a USB audio output so that you can record the sound directly to your computer or mobile device.

iRig Acoustic Stage is available now priced at $100/Euro 100 (excluding taxes). Find out more on the IK Multimedia website.