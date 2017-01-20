NAMM 2017: Electro-Harmonix debuts Operation Overlord stereo distortion

NAMM 2017: Hot on the heels of The Blurst, US effects firm Electro-Harmonix has debuted another new pedal - a multi-instrument-capable overdrive/distortion, dubbed Operation Overlord.

The new pedal works with guitar, bass, keys and a variety of other electronic noise-makers, and uses JFET gain stages to create valve-y distortion tones. Engaging the Boost circuit then adds an overdrive ahead of the gain stage.

Controls include treble, mid and bass EQ tweaking and a Dry Blend, while dual inputs and outputs allow a variety of applications for the multi-instrumentalist. Current US MSRP is $197.

Electro-Harmonix Operation Overlord pedal press release

WINTER NAMM, Anaheim, California, January 19, 2017: EHX introduces the Operation Overlord, a versatile, multi-instrument capable, stereo distortion/overdrive with a broad range of sound options and controls.

A three-position switch lets the user select the proper input level for their instrument and ensures that the Operation Overlord is compatible with guitar, keyboards, bass and most electronic instruments. Active Treble, Mid and Bass controls plus a Dry blend provide total tone shaping.

Silent foot-switchable Normal and Boost modes deliver distortion ranging from mild to saturated. Normal mode uses three JFET gain stages for tube amp-style response and tone while Boost adds a classic pedal-type overdrive circuit before the JFET stages Dedicated LEDs indicate effect status.

Fully stereo capable, the pedal is equipped with left and right ¼" input and output jacks.

The Operation Overlord comes equipped with a standard EHX 9.6DC200mA power supply, is available now and features a U.S. List Price of $197.10.