NAMM 2017: Chase Bliss Audio's Brothers crams 33 boost, drive and fuzz sounds into one pedal

NAMM 2017: Chase Bliss Audio has taken its philosophy of combining analogue sounds with digital control to the next level with the Brothers analogue gain stage.

Designed in collaboration with Resonant Electronic, Brothers manipulates two independent JFET/IC analogue channels to yield six unique boost, drive or fuzz circuits that can be routed in 33 distinct ways.

Sounds can be mixed in parallel and reordered, while presets can be saved and recalled, either on the pedal or via MIDI.

Inspiring stuff. Brothers is available to preorder from Chase Bliss Audio for $349 from 20 February, and released on 20 March.