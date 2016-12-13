NAMM 2017: Black Cat unveils OD-Fuzz Deluxe guitar effects pedal

NAMM 2017: Black Cat Pedals has given its OD-Fuzz pedal the Deluxe treatment, adding a trio of new controls to the existing format.

The OD-Fuzz pairs the Black Cat OD-1 with a modified Fuzz Face-style circuit; the channels can be used separately or together and each offer their own controls.

New controls include Bias, to adjust fuzz tone; Order, to switch the order of the channels; plus Germanium/Silicon, to select between silicon and germanium fuzz modes.

The Black Cat OD-Fuzz Deluxe is available now for $210 from Black Cat Pedals.