NAMM 2016: Vox announces "revolutionary" AV analogue valve guitar amp range

NAMM 2016: As well as exploring new modelling guitar territory, Vox isn't neglecting its heritage, either, unveiling a whole new line of guitar amps, plus reimaginings of its classic AC range.

The AV series offers eight distinct analogue preamp circuits driven by 12AX7-powered preamp and power amp sections, resulting in affordable yet flexible all-analogue valve sounds – that means no digital modelling in sight.

Three AV models are available – AV15, AV30 and AV60 – and all promise tones spanning clean to high-gain and everything in between, including reproductions of Vox's classic AC30 and AC15, as well as chorus, delay and reverb effects, all aided by the amps' resonance-enhancing sealed speaker enclosure.

Elsewhere, four modes (bright, fat, bias and reactor) adjust the response of the amps' valves, while aux in and headphone/line out sockets with cab simulation are also included.

The AV15 (£238), AV30 (£322) and AV60 (£418) are available now – head over to the next page for more Vox amp announcements…