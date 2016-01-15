NAMM 2016: Vox announces "revolutionary" AV analogue valve guitar amp range
Vox AV analogue valve amps
NAMM 2016: As well as exploring new modelling guitar territory, Vox isn't neglecting its heritage, either, unveiling a whole new line of guitar amps, plus reimaginings of its classic AC range.
The AV series offers eight distinct analogue preamp circuits driven by 12AX7-powered preamp and power amp sections, resulting in affordable yet flexible all-analogue valve sounds – that means no digital modelling in sight.
Three AV models are available – AV15, AV30 and AV60 – and all promise tones spanning clean to high-gain and everything in between, including reproductions of Vox's classic AC30 and AC15, as well as chorus, delay and reverb effects, all aided by the amps' resonance-enhancing sealed speaker enclosure.
Elsewhere, four modes (bright, fat, bias and reactor) adjust the response of the amps' valves, while aux in and headphone/line out sockets with cab simulation are also included.
The AV15 (£238), AV30 (£322) and AV60 (£418) are available now – head over to the next page for more Vox amp announcements…
Vox AC30CH and AC15CH amp heads, and V212C cab
Building on the quintessential Vox combos, the AC30CH and AC15CH amp heads and matching V212C cab promise classic Vox tones in a new format.
While the 12AX7/EL84 valve configuration is at the core of the new heads, they also pack a new reactive attenuator, which allows the speaker and amp to behave the same way at stage or bedroom levels, utilising Vox's Reactor Technology to send speaker drive information to the attenuator – we're intrigued to see how that works in practice.
Elsewhere, the Custom Series AC features return, including tremolo and spring reverb effects, as well as the familiar Top Boost channel, tone cut control and master volume.
The AC30CH and AC15CH will be available this year, but no firm pricing or release dates have been announced – there's more AC goodness on the next page, mind…
Vox Limited Edition Tan Custom amps
And finally, for a limited time only, Vox is giving the AC4C1-12, AC10C1 and AC15C1 a Tan Bonco makeover.
Otherwise, the amps all retain their usual spec list – but they look rather purdy in their new sandy guise, we must say.
The AC4C1-12-TN (£406), AC10C1-TN (£478) and AC15C1-TN (£658) are all available now.