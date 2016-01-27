NAMM 2016: TC Electronic unveils SpectraComp Bass Compressor

NAMM 2016: Danish effects pioneer TC Electronic has announced a new addition to its popular TonePrint pedal range, the SpectraComp Bass Compressor.

As you might expect for TC, this new pedal packs an awful lot into a small package, featuring a bass-tuned multiband compressor, true bypass and the patented TonePrint technology, which allows the user to create and store a custom preset.

The SpectraComp Bass Compressor is available now, priced £75/ $99.99/ €99. Read the full press release below.

Press release

PRESS RELEASE: (Risskov, Denmark, January 21st 2016). TC Electronic announce SpectraComp Bass Compressor, the latest addition to their cool line of TonePrint-enabled mini pedals, and their first pedal ever that's totally dedicated to bass.

SpectraComp Bass Compressor is a studio-quality multi-band compressor specifically tuned for bass, housed in an enclosure so small it'll fit into every setup imaginable.

Features

Studio-quality multiband compressor - perfectly tuned for bass

TonePrint-enabled

Ultra-Compact design

True bypass

Based on TC Electronic's award winning MD3 multi-band dynamics engine, SpectraComp Bass Compressor is set to deliver the most transparent and musical compression ever heard on bass. This is due to the frequency specific compression algorithm, which makes sure that the high, mid and low frequencies of a bass are compressed just right, so bass players can get that nice and punchy bass tone, without sacrificing any low-end at all.

SpectraComp Bass Compressor also hosts TC Electronic's proprietary TonePrint technology, which enables bass players to beam custom made compression tones to the pedal via the free TonePrint app for Android and iOS. It also lets them create their very own compression tone from scratch via the free editor for MAC and PC.

All of this is crammed into a pedal so unbelievably small and so easy to use, that there's no excuse for why every bass player out there shouldn't have one in their rig right now!