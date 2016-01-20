NAMM 2016: Neunaber's Immerse pedal promises 'stellar' stereo reverbs

NAMM 2016: Hailing from California, Neunaber Audio position themselves as neither a mass-producer or boutique pedal company. What that actually means, we're not sure, but we do like the look of its contribution to the NAMM gear avalanche, the newly announced Immerse Reverberator reverb pedal .

Featuring eight stereo reverbs, Immerse appears to offer a wealth of options in a compact footprint. Read on for the official spec and FAQ.

PRESS RELEASE & FAQ: The Immerse Reverberator houses eight stellar stereo reverbs — Wet, hall, plate & spring reverbs, two shimmers, Wet+echo, and Wet+detune. Each effect has been painstakingly crafted: there are no fillers here.

Delivering unrivaled sound quality and no-nonsense flexibility in a compact footprint, the Immerse can be used with instruments of all stripes.

Five controls: Effect Select, Effect Level, Reverb Depth, Tone (or Echo Time), Effect Adjust (depends on effect)

High-quality buffered bypass with external Trails switch

External Kill Dry switch

Inputs/outputs can be used mono or stereo

Analog dry signal for low noise and zero latency

Small footprint

Requires standard 9V or 12V pedal power supply (not included, but you may add one.)

Designed and manufactured in California USA

FAQs

How does the Immerse Reverberator compare to Neunaber's other Stereo Pedals?

The Immerse was designed to offer our favorite reverb effects from Pedal Customizer in a simple, stand-alone pedal. The Immerse does not have a USB port, does not work with the ExP Controller or have expression inputs, and does not have programmable second-switch functions like our Stereo Pedals. With Immerse, what you see is what you get.

Is this the same Wet Reverb as the Wet Stereo Reverb?

This is our new-and-improved "Wet Reboot" algorithm from the latest Pedal Customizer software.

How does the Effect Adjust knob work?

It's function changes depending on the effect selected:

Wet & Hall: modulation

Plate: pre-delay

Spring: low-cut

Shimmer A & B: shimmer level

+Echo & +Detune: reverb level

What does the dotted line coming off the +Detune marker mean?

This is a subtle reminder that this particular effect works best with the Effect Level knob turned to the upper quarter of its range.

What's the difference between Shimmer A & B?

Both are based on our Seraphim Shimmer. The Tone knob on Shimmer A adjusts the tone of the effect. The Tone knob on Shimmer B adjusts the filter selectivity, creating a "breathier" sound when turned up.

Is the Immerse only available with buffered bypass?

Yes, and for good reason: we recommend that a reverb pedal be placed last in an effects chain and that the last pedal be buffered bypass.

Are these same effects available in Pedal Customizer software?

Most are. The remaining few will be added in the next release of the software.

Available March 1, with pre-ordering beginning February 1. SRP: $225