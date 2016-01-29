NAMM 2016: Jackson unveils new Monarkh body shape and signature models

NAMM 2016: Jackson didn't disappoint at this year's show, announcing a brand new single-cut body shape, the Monarkh, as well as new Soloists and signature models from Gojira's Christian Andreu, Chris Broderick, Dave Ellefson and Misha Mansoor.

The biggest news here, of course, is the arrival of the Monarkh. The firm's new single-cut design is being launched across the Pro, X and JS Series, proving it's not just a toe-in-the-water for the Fender-owned metal guitar brand.

Elsewhere the Soloist design is getting a boost with two new models: the Pro Series SL2M and the X Series SL3X, while Misha Mansoor has unveiled the gigantic limited edition eight-string Juggernaut.

Browse the gallery for the lowdown on all of the new models...