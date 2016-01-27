NAMM 2016: Fender unveils Paramount Series 'performance acoustics'
NAMM 2016: Fender has announced a new range of stage-ready, solid wood 'performance acoustics', dubbed the Paramount Series.
The new range consists of Parlor, Dreadnought and Triple-0 instruments with Deluxe/Standard options and a choice of Natural or Vintage Sunburst finishes. All of the guitars in the range feature all-solid wood construction, X-bracing and a Fender/Fishman-designed preamp.
The differences between the Standard and Deluxe options lay in the wood choices. Whereas the Standard models feature mahogany backs, sides and necks with Sitka spruce tops and rosewood fingerboards, the Deluxes have ebony fingerboards and East Indian rosewood backs and sides.
Affordable solid wood acoustics have seen a real renaissance in recent years, thanks to wallet-friendly designs from the likes of Larrivée. It'll be interesting to see how these Chinese-made instruments stack-up.
Browse the gallery for more information on the full range...
PM-1 Standard Dreadnought
PRESS RELEASE: U.S.-designed Paramount series acoustic instruments are finely crafted and specially voiced to bring your artistic vision to life.
Each all-solid guitar offers many legacy design elements of classic ’60s models, including checkerboard purfling and rosette, pickguard shape and abalone and mother-of-pearl "Concert Tone" fingerboard inlays.
Even with this art deco look, Paramount instruments still retain their footing in modern design. All-new Fender- and Fishman®-designed PM preamp systems are specifically voiced for each body shape in the series, ensuring complete tonal control and variation.
The Paramount Standard Dreadnought features thoughtful vintage appointments as well as the craftsmanship of a truly high-performing instrument.
Crafted from premium all-solid tone woods including mahogany back and sides and Sitka spruce top and equipped with quartersawn scalloped "X"-bracing, the Standard Dreadnought is designed with freely vibrating, resonant tone in mind.
It also features a fast-playing "C"-shaped mahogany neck with rosewood fingerboard, both designed to accommodate the most demanding playing styles. Includes a humidifier and hardshell case.
PM-1 Deluxe Dreadnought (Natural)
The Paramount Deluxe Dreadnought features thoughtful vintage appointments as well as the craftsmanship of a truly high-performing instrument.
Crafted from premium all-solid tone woods such as upgraded East Indian rosewood back and sides and Sitka spruce top and equipped with quartersawn scalloped "X"-bracing, the Deluxe Dreadnought is designed with freely vibrating, resonant tone in mind.
It also features a fast-playing "C"-shaped mahogany neck with ebony fingerboard, both designed to accommodate the most demanding playing styles. Includes a humidifier and hardshell case.
PM-1 Deluxe Dreadnought (Vintage Sunburst)
The Paramount Deluxe Dreadnought features thoughtful vintage appointments as well as the craftsmanship of a truly high-performing instrument.
Crafted from premium all-solid tone woods such as upgraded East Indian rosewood back and sides and Sitka spruce top and equipped with quartersawn scalloped "X"-bracing, the Deluxe Dreadnought is designed with freely vibrating, resonant tone in mind.
It also features a fast-playing "C"-shaped mahogany neck with ebony fingerboard, both designed to accommodate the most demanding playing styles. Includes a humidifier and hardshell case.
PM-2 Standard Parlor (Natural)
The Paramount Standard Parlor features thoughtful vintage appointments, but also the craftsmanship of a truly high-performing instrument.
Crafted from premium all-solid tone woods such as mahogany back and sides and Sitka spruce top and equipped with quartersawn scalloped "X"-bracing, the Standard Parlor is designed with freely vibrating, resonant tone in mind.
It also features a fast-playing "C"-shaped mahogany neck with rosewood fingerboard, both designed to accommodate the most demanding playing styles. Includes a humidifier and hardshell case.
PM-2 Deluxe Parlor (Natural)
The Paramount Deluxe Parlor features thoughtful vintage appointments as well as the craftsmanship of a truly high-performing instrument.
Crafted from premium all-solid tone woods such as upgraded East Indian rosewood back and sides and Sitka spruce top and equipped with quartersawn scalloped "X"-bracing, the Deluxe Parlor is designed with freely vibrating, resonant tone in mind.
It also features a fast-playing "C"-shaped mahogany neck with ebony fingerboard, both designed to accommodate the most demanding playing styles. Includes a humidifier and hardshell case.
PM-2 Deluxe Parlor (Vintage Sunburst)
The Paramount Deluxe Parlor features thoughtful vintage appointments as well as the craftsmanship of a truly high-performing instrument.
Crafted from premium all-solid tone woods such as upgraded East Indian rosewood back and sides and Sitka spruce top and equipped with quartersawn scalloped "X"-bracing, the Deluxe Parlor is designed with freely vibrating, resonant tone in mind.
It also features a fast-playing "C"-shaped mahogany neck with ebony fingerboard, both designed to accommodate the most demanding playing styles. Includes a humidifier and hardshell case.
PM-3 Standard Triple-0 (Natural)
The Paramount Standard Triple-0 features thoughtful vintage appointments as well as the craftsmanship of a truly high-performing instrument.
Crafted from premium all-solid tone woods such as mahogany back and sides and Sitka spruce top and equipped with quartersawn scalloped "X"-bracing, the Standard Triple-0 cutaway model is designed with freely vibrating, resonant tone in mind.
It also features a fast playing "C"-shaped mahogany neck with rosewood fingerboard, both designed to accommodate the most demanding playing styles. Includes a humidifier and hardshell case.
PM-3 Deluxe Triple-0 (Natural)
The Paramount Deluxe Triple-0 features thoughtful vintage appointments as well as the craftsmanship of a truly high-performing instrument.
Crafted from premium all-solid tone woods including upgraded East Indian Rosewood back and sides and Sitka spruce top and equipped with quartersawn scalloped "X"-bracing, the Deluxe Triple-0 cutaway model is designed with freely vibrating, resonant tone in mind.
It also features a fast-playing "C"-shaped mahogany neck with ebony fingerboard, both designed to accommodate the most demanding playing styles. Includes a humidifier and hardshell case.
PM-3 Deluxe Triple-0 (Vintage Sunburst)
The Paramount Deluxe Triple-0 features thoughtful vintage appointments as well as the craftsmanship of a truly high-performing instrument.
Crafted from premium all-solid tone woods including upgraded East Indian Rosewood back and sides and Sitka spruce top and equipped with quartersawn scalloped "X"-bracing, the Deluxe Triple-0 cutaway model is designed with freely vibrating, resonant tone in mind.
It also features a fast-playing "C"-shaped mahogany neck with ebony fingerboard, both designed to accommodate the most demanding playing styles. Includes a humidifier and hardshell case.