NAMM 2016: Fender unveils Paramount Series 'performance acoustics'

NAMM 2016: Fender has announced a new range of stage-ready, solid wood 'performance acoustics', dubbed the Paramount Series.

The new range consists of Parlor, Dreadnought and Triple-0 instruments with Deluxe/Standard options and a choice of Natural or Vintage Sunburst finishes. All of the guitars in the range feature all-solid wood construction, X-bracing and a Fender/Fishman-designed preamp.

The differences between the Standard and Deluxe options lay in the wood choices. Whereas the Standard models feature mahogany backs, sides and necks with Sitka spruce tops and rosewood fingerboards, the Deluxes have ebony fingerboards and East Indian rosewood backs and sides.

Affordable solid wood acoustics have seen a real renaissance in recent years, thanks to wallet-friendly designs from the likes of Larrivée. It'll be interesting to see how these Chinese-made instruments stack-up.

Browse the gallery for more information on the full range...