NAMM 2016: Fender shows off bejeweled Music Repeater Tele

NAMM 2016: Fender Custom Shop has unveiled the Music Repeater Tele, a guitar inspired by Swiss watch-craft and inlaid with over 1000 diamonds, 38 sapphires and 325 pearls.

The guitar has been constructed by Custom Shop Master Builder Yuriy Shishkov, the same mad mind behind last year's Fabergé egg-inspired homage to ridiculous opulence, the Fender Custom Shop Pine Cone Stratocaster.

Whereas, sadly, the Pine Cone Stratocaster didn't come up with an actual antique Fabergé egg (which, if we're honest, put us right off buying one), we are pleased to report that the Repeater does come packaged with a 200 year old Swiss Repeater watch.

Here are some key (ridiculous) stats:

1005 diamonds

38 sapphires

325 natural pearls

20' 18-karat rose gold wire inlay

12 sq. inches of 18-karat rose gold sheet inlay

Exhibition-grade bird's-eye maple neck

Here's what the Fender Custom Shop has to say about it's new golden child...

"Swiss-made mechanical musical movement is married to intricately inlaid precious metals in this matchless Fender Custom Shop creation. Custom-designed hardware and hand-stained wood mesh with gilded hand-carved patterns, dancing along this precious instrument to form a sterling example of the luthier's art, inspired by an 18th-century pocket watch.

"Custom pickup installed into the neck. O.B.E. custom electronics with a 'pan' control of guitar and musical movement. Comes with a 200 year old antique 18-karat gold and diamond Swiss repeater watch."

Browse the gallery to view our detailed shots from the show floor.