NAMM 2016: ESP preview new signature electric guitars for Glenn Tipton, Max Cavalera and more, plus E-II, LTD and LTD Deluxe models

NAMM 2016: ESP is never one to hold back at NAMM, whether it's zany custom guitars on its stands, or an onslaught of new models, as seen here, with new additions across the board, along with a host of new signature models.

Existing models have also seen upgrades in the form of Fishman Fluence pickups and EverTune bridges, as well as new finish options.

Specs are very limited at the moment and no prices have been announced as of yet, but we'll keep you updated with new news as soon as we have it.

LTD GT-600 Glenn Tipton Judas Priest): 24 frets, two EMG Glenn Tipton 81 humbuckers (in red, no less), chrome pickguard and truss rod cover, Kahler vibrato

LTD MK-600 Millie Petrozza (Kreator): V shape, Fishman Fluence pickups, Floyd Rose vibrato

LTD MM-4FM Marco Mendoza (Dead Daisies): EMG X-Series pickups, Hipshot drop tuner

LTD TED-600 Ted Aguilar (Death Angel): Eclipse shape, Snow White finish, white components/hardware

LTD GL-200 Sunburst Tiger (George Lynch): available in the LTD series for the first time

LTD Burnt Tiger (George Lynch): carved body, tiger design and burned-in logo

LTD Alex Skolnick FR and AS-1FR FM Alex Skolnick (Testament): Black Aqua Sunburst finishes, Floyd Rose vibratos

E-II AJ-EC-7 Andy James: seven-string, Eclipse shape

LTD AW-7B Alex Wade (Whitechapel): seven-string, 26.5” baritone scale length, Padauk Brown Satin finish

LTD BS-7B QM Ben Savage (Whitechapel): seven-string, 26.5” baritone scale length, See Thru Black Sunburst finish

LTD ZH-EC7B QM Zach Householder (Whitechapel): seven-string, 26.5” baritone scale length, Black Aqua Satin finish

LTD BUZ-7QM Buz McGrath (Unearth): Fishman Fluence humbuckers, See Thru Black Sunburst finish

LTD KS-M7 ET Ken Susi (Unearth): Fishman Fluence pickups, EverTune bridge, Metallic Silver finish