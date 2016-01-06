NAMM 2016: ESP preview new signature electric guitars for Glenn Tipton, Max Cavalera and more, plus E-II, LTD and LTD Deluxe models
Artist Signature Series
NAMM 2016: ESP is never one to hold back at NAMM, whether it's zany custom guitars on its stands, or an onslaught of new models, as seen here, with new additions across the board, along with a host of new signature models.
Existing models have also seen upgrades in the form of Fishman Fluence pickups and EverTune bridges, as well as new finish options.
Specs are very limited at the moment and no prices have been announced as of yet, but we'll keep you updated with new news as soon as we have it.
- LTD GT-600 Glenn Tipton Judas Priest): 24 frets, two EMG Glenn Tipton 81 humbuckers (in red, no less), chrome pickguard and truss rod cover, Kahler vibrato
- LTD MK-600 Millie Petrozza (Kreator): V shape, Fishman Fluence pickups, Floyd Rose vibrato
- LTD MM-4FM Marco Mendoza (Dead Daisies): EMG X-Series pickups, Hipshot drop tuner
- LTD TED-600 Ted Aguilar (Death Angel): Eclipse shape, Snow White finish, white components/hardware
- LTD GL-200 Sunburst Tiger (George Lynch): available in the LTD series for the first time
- LTD Burnt Tiger (George Lynch): carved body, tiger design and burned-in logo
- LTD Alex Skolnick FR and AS-1FR FM Alex Skolnick (Testament): Black Aqua Sunburst finishes, Floyd Rose vibratos
- E-II AJ-EC-7 Andy James: seven-string, Eclipse shape
- LTD AW-7B Alex Wade (Whitechapel): seven-string, 26.5” baritone scale length, Padauk Brown Satin finish
- LTD BS-7B QM Ben Savage (Whitechapel): seven-string, 26.5” baritone scale length, See Thru Black Sunburst finish
- LTD ZH-EC7B QM Zach Householder (Whitechapel): seven-string, 26.5” baritone scale length, Black Aqua Satin finish
- LTD BUZ-7QM Buz McGrath (Unearth): Fishman Fluence humbuckers, See Thru Black Sunburst finish
- LTD KS-M7 ET Ken Susi (Unearth): Fishman Fluence pickups, EverTune bridge, Metallic Silver finish
- LTD MAX-200 RPR Max Cavalera: new bevel-edged body shape
- LTD MW-TRIRYCHE Michael “Whip” Wilton (Queensrÿche): custom graphics and inlays that celebrate 25 years Queensrÿche's Empire
- LTD TA-604 FRX and TA-204 FRX Tom Araya (Slayer): updated shape, inlays, Black Satin finish
ESP Original, ESP USA, and ESP E-II models
- ESP Arrow: available in the USA, Black Andromeda finish
- ESP Horizon-I: back in the USA line, Deep Candy Apple Red finish
- ESP Horizon-II NT: new model, Black finish
- ESP Horizon-III: new model, Pearl White Gold finish
- ESP M-II CTM: new version of the ESP Mirage in Black finish
- ESP Snapper AL: Brass Red finish
- ESP Snapper AS: Burner finish
- ESP Snapper AL FR: Ice White finish
- ESP Snapper CTM: Aqua Marine finish
- ESP Snapper CTM24 FR: See Thru Black finish
- ESP Stream GT: new to the USA, made in three versions: the Stream GT CTM (Antique Sunburst), the Stream GT Classic (Supreme Blue), and the Stream GT STD (Titan Metal)
- E-II EC-BB: silver-painted binding on Black Satin finish
- E-II EX-NT: new model, EX shape
- E-II Horizon FR-II and Horizon NT-II: quilted maple tops, See Thru Black Sunburst and Tiger Eye Sunburst finishes
- E-II M-II Neck Thru: neck-thru-body design, Black and Urban Camo finishes
- E-II M-II Seven and MR Seven: new seven-string models
- E-II Stream G: E-II Stream model
- E-II SV: alder body, 24-fret ebony fingerboard, binding on neck and headstock, dual EMG 81 humbuckers, Original Floyd Rose vibrato, White and Black finishes with contrasting striping
- E-II V-II STD: V shape, ebony fingerboard, EMG 81/85 pickup set, Tone Pros tune-o-matic bridge
- E-II Viper Baritone: 27" scale with set-thru construction, 24-fret ebony fingerboard, EMG 81/85 pickup set, Charcoal Metallic Satin finish
LTD 400 Series
- LTD EC-401FR: Floyd Rose vibrato, set-thru construction, EMG 60/81 pickup set.
- LTD EX-401: upgrade to the EX shape, set-thru heel joint for greater fret access
- LTD EX-401FR: Floyd Rose vibrato, set-thru heel joint for greater fret access
- LTD H-401QM: more affordable H Series, quilted maple top, hardtail bridge, offset stripe inlays
- LTD M-400 Maple and M-400 Rosewood: metallic finishes, Floyd Rose vibratos, bolt-on neck design, Seymour Duncan and EMG pickups
- LTD MH-401FR QM: upgraded hardware and pickups, quilted maple top, Floyd Rose vibrato
- LTD MH-401NT: upgraded hardware and pickups, quilted maple top
- LTD MH-427: neck-thru-body design, 27 extra-jumbo frets
- LTD TE-401, TE-401FM, and TE-417 seven-string: set-thru construction, tilt-back headstock, smooth elbow contouring.
- LTD V-401: new inlay designs, neck and body binding, black pickguard, black hardware LTD Viper-401: upgraded construction and components, Black and Military Green Satin finishes
LTD 200 Series
- LTD F-200B: baritone guitar (27” scale), 24 frets, bolt-on construction,
- LTD F-200FR: standard scale model, Floyd Rose vibrato
- LTD Viper-200B: 27” scale baritone
- LTD TE-200 Maple: See Thru Black Cherry or Black finishes, 24 frets, mahogany body, fixed bridge
- LTD TE-200 Rosewood: Tobacco Sunburst and Snow White finishes, 24 frets, mahogany body, fixed bridge
- LTD EC-200: new See Thru Black Cherry Satin finish
LTD Deluxe and more
- New models in the LTD 1000 Series (aka LTD Deluxe): “fully ready for professional recording and touring” – new H-1000NT, H-1001FR, and SN-1000FR
- New budget model (M-50NT), plus new finishes for the H-101FM, H-51, EX-50, and M-50FR