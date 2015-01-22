NAMM 2015 VIDEO: Fender USA Sandblasted, Rosewood Neck Standard, Vintage '70s Hardtail & Deluxe HSS Shawbucker Strat demo

NAMM 2015: Amidst the explosion of new Fenders at Winter NAMM 2015 in Anaheim are a variety of new limited edition and standard production models built in Fender's Corona factory in Southern California.

We got our hands on four new-for-2015 American Stratocasters before setting off for the show and put them through their paces.

Check out the following models in the video:

Fender Limited Edition Sandblasted Stratocaster With Ash Body

Fender Limited Edition American Standard Strat with Rosewood Neck

Fender Limited Edition American Vintage '70s Hardtail Stratocaster

American Deluxe Stratocaster HSS Shawbucker