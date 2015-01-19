NAMM 2015: Six new Reverends on show
Reverend Descent H90
NAMM 2015 PRESS RELEASE: Reverend Guitars is introducing five new models to the line for NAMM 2015.
All of the models push the boundaries of the line while maintaining the Reverend grit and innovation: The Descent, The Sensei Jr, the Tricky Gomez 290, the Bayonet RA 90, and The Double Agent OG.
Click through the gallery for more shots and info or head to the Reverend Guitars website.
Descent RA
The Descent is a baritone guitar on Reverend’s double-cutaway bolt-on platform, with a 26 3/4” neck, that comes in two pickup configurations.
The Descent H90 comes with Humbucker-sized Gnarly 90 bridge and Tel 90 neck Railhammer pickups, a Wilkinson Trem and is available in Oceanside Green with Maple fretboard or Rock Orange with Rosewood fretboard.
The Descent RA comes with chrome-covered Railhammer Chisels, and it comes in Violin Burst Flame Maple with Rosewood.
Sensei JR II
Some of the world’s best guitar music was written on a single pickup guitar.
Now, guitarists can continue that tradition with the single pickup Reverend Sensei Jr. Outfitted with one of Reverend’s own P90 bridge pickups, the hardtail set-neck guitar sounds slightly hotter than a similar vintage model.
The rosewood neck has dot inlays and the gloss Korina body is available in either Vintage Clear or Tobacco Burst for further vintage cool. With the bass contour control, the Sensei Jr becomes the most versatile single pickup guitar on the planet.
Bayonet RA90
The Reverend Bayonet RA90 is armed with a pair of contrasting Railhammers.
At the bridge is a chrome-covered Hyper Vintage Humbucker with ringing, open tones. At the neck is a Gnarly 90, with fat and raw attack. Together, they create a broad spectrum, hard rock tone that is controlled with the three-way switch.
The sleek Bayonet Korina body has a Flame Maple cap, while the Rosewood neck is balanced with the Wilkinson Tremolo System at the bridge. The Bayonet RA90 is available in Gloss Wine Red FM and Gloss Orange FM.
Double Agent
The Reverend Double Agent W is one of the most successful models in the brand’s line.
The double-cutaway, bolt-on, Tremolo Bridge, with the humbucker-P90 combination has made an impression on the guitar buying public.
What most people don’t know is that the original model of that guitar was a single-cutaway. Reverend has decided to bring it back, and offer it alongside the popular model.
The Reverend Double Agent OG has the same pickup configuration as the Double Agent W, but it will also have a tune-o-matic bridge with a stop-tail.
The Double Agent OG is available in Gloss Violin Brown Flame Maple with a Maple fretboard or Gloss Metallic Alpine with a Rosewood fretboard.
Tricky Gomez 290
Due to the roaring success of the Reverend Tricky Gomez, Reverend has decided to expand the model to include a P90 version.
In tribute to the off-brand, semi-hollow body guitars from the sixties, the Tricky Gomez is a routed Korina body with a solid Maple top made to sound like a vintage guitar, but play like a modern one.
The model comes with a Rosewood neck, a Bigsby B-70, Roller Bridge, and a tortoise pickguard in Satin Redburst or Satin Emerald Green.