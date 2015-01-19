NAMM 2015: Six new Reverends on show

NAMM 2015 PRESS RELEASE: Reverend Guitars is introducing five new models to the line for NAMM 2015.

All of the models push the boundaries of the line while maintaining the Reverend grit and innovation: The Descent, The Sensei Jr, the Tricky Gomez 290, the Bayonet RA 90, and The Double Agent OG.

Click through the gallery for more shots and info or head to the Reverend Guitars website.