NAMM 2015: PRS's $20,000 Private Stock 30th Anniversary Dragon on show

Image 1 of 2 Time to start looking down the back of the couch? PRS 30th Anniversary Dragon Image 2 of 2 PRS 30th Anniversary Dragon

NAMM 2015: PRS Guitars has unveiled the eighth of its Dragon series and, we have to say, it's a beauty. Let's face it, with a price tag of £15495/$19999, it has to be.

Featuring hand-selected maple, mahogany and rosewood, plus artwork by Jeff Easley, famous for some of the Dungeons & Dragons rulebooks, this is clearly aimed at a very, very particular market.

PRS GUITARS PRESS RELEASE: PRS Guitars has announced the launch of the PRS Private Stock 30th Anniversary Dragon model - the latest in a line of highly exclusive limited edition instruments produced by the company since 1992.

Each version of the Dragon guitar has featured a culmination of advancements in design, with some of the most elaborate inlay work available. The new Private Stock 30th Anniversary Dragon (the eighth in the Dragon series and the first Private Stock Dragon model) uses this combination of innovation and artistic flair to commemorate the company's 30th Anniversary. The Private Stock 30th Anniversary Dragon nods toward history with a "pre-factory" style carved top and a pre-factory style Pattern Regular neck.

The extraordinary Private Stock grade tone woods were hand selected for this very limited series and include a curly maple top, African ribbon mahogany back, and mahogany neck with a 24 fret Madagascar rosewood fingerboard. Newly introduced 85/15 treble and bass pickups define the tone with power, versatility, and clarity. The 30th Anniversary Dragon's hybrid hardware includes PRS Phase III locking tuners and the PRS patented tremolo system.

The visual star of the guitar is the elaborate, fantastical dragon inlay designed by Jeff Easley, a fantasy artist famous for some of Dungeons & Dragons rulebook covers. PRS Guitars engaged Aulson Inlay to deconstruct Easley's artwork and recreate it into several distinctive sections that have been embedded into the body of the guitar and conclude with the dragon's tail whipping up the fretboard.

The finished product includes more than 285 parts fashioned from a wide array of inlay materials including most prominently: jade, azurite, lapis, pyrite, abalone, and mother of pearl. 30th Anniversary Dragons are available in two PRS high-gloss colors: Tiger's Eye and Nightshade. The Private Stock 30th Anniversary Dragon will be limited to 40 pieces, with the initial prototype already committed to be a significant feature in the Museum for Musical Instruments guitar exhibit in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Dragon guitars have become among the most desirable instruments in PRS Guitars' history, earning their place in the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History in Washington, DC, the Museum of Musical Instruments, in Phoenix, Arizona, and the National Guitar Museum, a traveling exhibit now located at the Liberty Science Center in New Jersey. The Private Stock 30th Anniversary Dragon is set to assume its place in such a staller lineage - for more information on the guitar along with complete specifications, visit http://www.prsguitars.com/dragon

The PRS Guitars 30th Anniversary Private Stock Dragon carries a recommended retail price of £15495 / €19999