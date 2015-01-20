NAMM 2015: Panama unveils five new amps and three new cabs

NAMM 2015: Panama Guitars are bringing four new amps and three new cabinets from their Boquete base in, yes, Panama to Winter NAMM 2015.

All of the products on show aim to deliver boutique quality tone in sustainably harvested tropical tonewood packages.

Read on for more info

PANAMA GUITARS PRESS RELEASE

Fuego 15 All-Tube Guitar Amplifier

The Fuego 15 is a stripped-down 15-watt all-tube amplifier designed to deliver rock and metal tones that rival boutique amplifiers, at a very affordable priceThis fire-breather features two completely independent foot-switchable channels each with Gain, Treble, Middle, Bass, and Master Volume.

The dirty channel, with two voicing modes, has a rich palette of tones, from dirty blues and classic-rock crunch to searing modern high-gain; the clean channel delivers a wide range of cleans and pushed tones, from early British chime to modern clean and crunch tones.

The Fuego 15 features our unique, highly interactive tone stack, a shared "top boost" bright mode, and an ultra-transparent effects loop. It's all enclosed in a stunning Spanish Cedar and Red Zorrowood cabinet handcrafted in Panama and wrapped in our signature two-tone Antique Graphite and Scarlet Tolex. US Street Price: $499

Inferno 100 All-Tube Guitar Amplifier

The Inferno 100 is a fully featured 4-channel 100-watt all-tube amplifier designed to deliver the massive bottom-end that can only be experienced with a 6550 power section.

The Inferno delivers a cornucopia of tones, from pristine cleans to modern crunch and searing metal.

Its four completely independent foot-switchable channels with two assignable master sections make it tough to beat in terms of flexibility. Each channel features Gain, Treble, Middle, and Bass, and each of the assignable master sections includes Presence, Master, a switchable depth-boost control, and a level-adjustable effects loop. The Inferno 100 is enclosed in a stunning Spanish Cedar and Red Zorrowood cabinet handcrafted in Panama and wrapped in our signature two-tone Antique Graphite and Scarlet Tolex. US Street Price: $1499

Shaman 20 All-Tube Guitar Amplifier

The Shaman 20 is an elegantly crafted all-tube amplifier designed to deliver the ultimate in flexibility.

From '50s cleans and hot-rodded British tones, to fire-breathing modern metal, this little beast does it all in a compact cabinet handcrafted in Panama from sustainably harvested tropical tonewoods.

It features two completely independent foot-switchable channels ("Clean" and "Unclean") each with independent Master, Presence, Bass, Mid, Treble, Gain, and two switchable voicing modes covering a range of tones from classic tweed and blackface cleans to hot-rodded British and ultra-modern high-gain.

It's topped off with a shared, hard-bypassable effects loop and a selectable 10/20 watt power section, enclosed in a stunning handcrafted Spanish Cedar and Red Zorrowood cabinet, and wrapped in our signature two-tone Antique Graphite and Scarlet Tolex. US Street Price: $799

Shaman Retro 20 All-Tube Guitar Amplifier

The Shaman Retro 20 is designed to deliver a more vintage experience than the Shaman 20. The Shaman Retro still has plenty of gain on tap but eschews the more modern tonality in favor of a nuanced vintage flavor, still in a compact cabinet handcrafted in Panama from sustainably harvested exotic tonewoods.

It features two completely independent foot-switchable channels each with independent Master, Bass, Treble, Gain, and two switchable clean and 3 unclean voicing modes covering a range of tones from classic tweed and British cleans to hot-rodded British and '80s brown-sound, with a transparent effects loop and a selectable 5/10/20-watt power section.

The Shaman Retro is enclosed in a stunning handcrafted Spanish Cedar and Smoke Blue Zorrowood cabinet, and wrapped in our signature two-tone Antique Graphite and Navy Tolex. US Street Price: $699

Road Wedge 1x12 Guitar Monitor Cabinet

The Road Wedge 1x12 Guitar Monitor Cabinet was designed to meet the needs of touring guitarists who are tired of not being able to hear their tone on stage. With a front-loaded built-in attenuator you can dial in your preferred level.

The Road Wedge is available in a number of standard voicings including our ultra-lightweight configuration featuring Panama Guitars Custom "Fauxnico" Drivers. US Street Price from $169.99

Road Series Horizontal 2x12 Stereo Mix Cabinet

The Road Series Stereo configuration of our Tonewood masterpieces features individually adjustable speaker attenuators, allowing you to craft a distinct voicing when loaded with multi-voicing options. US Street Price from $249.99

Road Series Bass Cabinet

The Road Series Bass Cabinet is available in a range of configurations including 4x10, 2x10 and 2x15, with optional adjustable high-frequency control and switchable 3 kHz / 5 GHz crossovers, loaded with our custom lightweight neodymium or classic ceramic drivers with standard paper or aluminum cones for improved transient response.

The Road Series Bass cab was designed by the same team that made our popular AV30 Custom Guitar Drivers to deliver a wide range of modern and retro bass tones. US Street Price from $249.99