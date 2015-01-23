NAMM 2015: Line 6 introduces the Variax Standard guitar

NAMM 2015: For anyone wondering how the combination of Yamaha and Line 6 would work out (the two companies joined forces last year), here's the first answer: The Variax Stanard, which combines Yamaha craftsmanship with Line 6 technology.

From press release: “Since Yamaha acquired Line 6, we’ve been working closely to develop innovative gear,” said Marcus Ryle, Chief Strategy Officer at Line 6. “We’re excited to release Variax Standard, a great-playing yet affordable guitar that enables more musicians to have the sounds of incredible vintage instruments they’ve always dreamed of. And even better, Variax Standard can provide the rich, bold tone of a priceless ‘50s instrument with vintage single-coil pickups—without the hum and buzz that plague these guitars. It’s an experience you can’t replicate with any traditional vintage or modern guitar.”