NAMM 2015: Line 6 introduces the Variax Standard guitar
NAMM 2015: Line 6 introduces the Variax Standard guitar
NAMM 2015: For anyone wondering how the combination of Yamaha and Line 6 would work out (the two companies joined forces last year), here's the first answer: The Variax Stanard, which combines Yamaha craftsmanship with Line 6 technology.
From press release: “Since Yamaha acquired Line 6, we’ve been working closely to develop innovative gear,” said Marcus Ryle, Chief Strategy Officer at Line 6. “We’re excited to release Variax Standard, a great-playing yet affordable guitar that enables more musicians to have the sounds of incredible vintage instruments they’ve always dreamed of. And even better, Variax Standard can provide the rich, bold tone of a priceless ‘50s instrument with vintage single-coil pickups—without the hum and buzz that plague these guitars. It’s an experience you can’t replicate with any traditional vintage or modern guitar.”
Variax Standard (Midnight Black)
Unlike other guitars in its price range, Variax Standard can sound like an entire collection of vintage, modern, and exotic instruments, including some of the most coveted electric and acoustic guitars of the past century. Guitarists can also choose from an array of alternate tunings with the turn of a knob. Workbench HD software makes it possible to mix and match components and create any guitar imaginable.
Thanks to the experienced craftsmen at Yamaha, Variax Standard delivers the rock-solid build expected from a high-quality guitar. The lightweight alder S-type body, one-piece maple neck with rosewood fingerboard, and custom-wound pickups serve up clear, full-bodied tone with harmonic richness.
Variax Standard (Vintage White)
Variax Standard also features high-quality components that set it apart from other guitars in its class—and prevents guitarists from spending extra time and money on upgrades. The proprietary tremolo bridge delivers total comfort and playability with lots of sustain, and the lubricated Graph Tech nut provides consistent balance and precise string spacing to help guitarists stay in tune.
Variax Standard ($1,119.99 MSRP) comes in three finish options—Tobacco Sunburst, Vintage White and Midnight Black, and will be available in the first quarter of 2015.
For more information, visit Line 6.