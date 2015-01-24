NAMM 2015 guitar diary: Bogner on tone

NAMM 2015: Reinhold Bogner is one of the most talented, and colourful, figures in amp and effects design.

From boutique tone monsters such as his formidable Uberschall amp to high-quality, intelligently designed drive pedals, he's a big fish in the pond of tone.

We swung by the Bogner stand to find him chatting with top guitarists such as 'King of the Strat' virtuoso Thomas Blug and Phil X, Bon Jovi's touring guitarist.

New trio

With a trio of new effects to show off we asked Reinhold what they're all about - and learned why he's now started making pickups. But first let's hear about those pedals.

"So basically, the Oxford is a fuzz and the Lyndhurst is a compressor. Those two have Rupert Neve designed transformers, so they all have transformers in the audio path. The Oxford fuzz can go from almost like a mild, dark overdrive to super-crazy fuzz between the switches," Reinhold explains.

"I call it something like a silicon magneto fuzz because the transformer is a big part of how it distorts. There is no Germanium in there - because that stuff is just too temperamental: it sounds great when it sounds great. But it can be all over the place and not really stable, so it didn't make much sense for me to make a product that's sometimes [tonally unstable]."