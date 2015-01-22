NAMM 2015: Fender unveils new Geddy Lee, Steve Harris signature basses

NAMM 2015: Fender is showing off several new signature artist basses at Winter NAMM. Two of these artists have a long relationship with the company, and their signature basses have received some exciting updates.

From press release: Bassists have loved the signature Geddy Lee Jazz Bass for years. The new U.S.A. Geddy Lee Jazz Bass is a new version that combines the specs and features of Lee’s three favorite basses—two Fender Custom Shop versions of his signature model and the original sleek black ’72 Jazz Bass that Rush’s revered bassist/ vocalist has riffed away on in front of millions of devoted fans worldwide and on many a mega-selling album.

The neck has a thicker custom profile, topped by a maple fingerboard with elegant white binding and white pearloid block inlays. For enormous tone that crackles with life and bristles with the energy, its two vintage-style single-coil Jazz Bass pickups are specially wound and voiced to sound like those on Lee’s prized 1972 original, and a Geddy Lee signature High-Mass bridge provides rock-solid intonation. Available March 12, 2015.