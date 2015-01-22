NAMM 2015: Fender unveils '10 for '15' limited edition guitars
Introduction
NAMM 2015: Fender has lifted the lid on some of its more exciting new line-up additions in the form of its '10 for '15' Limited Edition series, which adds some lesser-seen tweaks to classic models. For instance, how does a Stratabond Strat or a double-cut Tele grab your attention?
Most of the design twists do a good job of marrying the cosmetic changes with materials that should also alter the instruments' tones in interesting ways. For example, the Blackout Strat complements it's none-more-black finish with an ebony fretboard, while the Shortboard Mustang adds walnut stripes to an ash body.
View the press release below and browse through the gallery to view all 10 of the new instruments...
FENDER '10 FOR '15' LIMITED EDITION COLLECTION PRESS RELEASE
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (Jan. 22, 2015) – Fender is pleased to announce the release of the “10 for ’15” Limited Edition Collection, a series of 10 guitars that will be limited to 500 of each worldwide, only at authorized Fender dealers from March to December.
Fender instruments have a storied history and are renowned for their collectability and their ability to be configured in unique combinations. These 10 very special instruments simultaneously illustrate both points, with our most creative minds and talented builders creating several highly distinctive and compelling new guitars sure to become sought-after collector’s items.
“This collection offers something for everyone,” said Justin Norvell, vice president of product marketing for Fender. “This includes features and specifications unavailable in the current product line, from simple upgrades such as an ebony fingerboard on an American Standard Stratocaster, to more elaborate creations such as a multi-laminate natural-wood Stratocaster inspired by 1960s surfboards.”
For more information and to find a Fender Premium Showcase Dealer, visit www.fender.com.
American Vintage '70s Hardtail Stratocaster
PRESS RELEASE: The mid ’70s saw the widespread popularity of the non-tremolo—or “hardtail”—Stratocaster, so we dedicated the true look and vibe of the Limited Edition American Vintage ’70s Hardtail Stratocaster to that era.
Hardtail guitars are a great option for tuning stability, but they also have their own distinct sound—with more body mass, a string-through- body bridge, and no harmonic overtones from the tremolo block and springs, they’re Stratocaster models that truly have a sonic and stylistic identity all their own. Available in 3-Color Sunburst and Black.
American Standard Blackout Stratocaster
PRESS RELEASE: Simple and elegant, this a great American Standard Stratocaster cloaked in an all-black finish complemented by a black pickguard, black control knobs, black pickup covers and—in a rare touch for a Fender instrument—a smooth-playing ebony fingerboard.
Its Mystic Black Metallic finish lends an air of noir-ish sophistication, complemented by fleeting hints of sparkle. Its three single-coil Custom Shop Fat ’50s pickups deliver warm and crystalline classic Stratocaster tone. Available in Mystic Black Metallic.
American Standard Telecaster HH
PRESS RELEASE: An elegant upgrade to one of our latest additions to the American Standard lineup, the Limited Edition American Standard Telecaster HH features dual Twin Head Vintage humbucking pickups for huge tone and stylish pearl block fingerboard inlays for an extra-elegant look.
For the guitarist who wants more horsepower and a dash of additional style, this Limited Edition has both—and then some. Available in Olympic White.
American Standard Stratocaster Oiled Ash
PRESS RELEASE: It’s well known that the less finish there is encasing a guitar, the better the body can breathe, resonate and reverberate more freely.
That’s why we gave the Limited Edition American Standard Stratocaster Oiled Ash a ’70s-style look with a thin oil finish on the body, allowing maximum tonal transference and organic projection.
Its three single-coil Custom Shop Fat ’50s pickups deliver warm and crystalline classic Stratocaster tone. Available in Natural.
American Standard Double-Cut Telecaster
PRESS RELEASE: A Telecaster with an immediately notable twist. The eye-catching design of the Limited Edition American Standard Double-Cut Telecaster looks classic and comfortable, but with that remarkable double-cutaway ash body, it’s distinctive and offbeat at the same time.
Pure and rich Telecaster tone comes from a Custom Shop Twisted single-coil neck pickup and a vintage-style Custom Shop single-coil Telecaster pickup. The Butterscotch Blonde finish and black pickguard hearken back to the Telecaster’s original early-’50s era. Available in Butterscotch Blonde.
American Vintage '50s Telecaster Reclaimed Redwood
PRESS RELEASE: A great guitar with a long history, and that’s no small exaggeration—the body of the Limited Edition American Vintage ’50s Telecaster Reclaimed Redwood is fashioned from reclaimed old-growth redwood.
With antique wood reborn in musical instrument form, our versatile ’50s Vintage Hot Rod design is a beauty to behold, with a humbucking neck pickup and single-coil bridge pickup for sound as compelling as the guitar’s look. Available in Natural.
American Deluxe Mahogany Stratocaster HSS
PRESS RELEASE: Mahogany is one of the most popular guitar woods, but few Fender models are fashioned from it. Here, we’ve taken our American Deluxe Stratocaster and given it a sleek, slimmed-down two-piece mahogany body for a refined and rare look and sound.
In addition to its distinctive wood construction, the Limited Edition American Deluxe Mahogany Stratocaster HSS features a slightly thinner body, N3 NoiselessTM single-coil neck and middle pickups, and a powerful ShawbuckerTM humbucking bridge pickup. Available in Mahogany Stain.
American Longboard Stratocaster HSS
PRESS RELEASE: In a nod to Fender’s mid-20th century Southern California roots, the gorgeous Limited Edition American Longboard Stratocaster HSS was inspired by vintage surfboard laminate designs.
Further dressed out with rear-mounted pickups and a clear back cover that makes the interior electronics visible, laser-engraved headstock logo and a beautiful Natural hand-rubbed oil finish on the body and neck, this is a most unique Stratocaster model. Available in Natural.
American Vintage '52 Telecaster Korina
PRESS RELEASE: Some of the world’s most prized vintage guitars are made from a West African hardwood called korina. We’ve chosen this premium wood to fashion the Limited Edition American Vintage ’52 Telecaster Korina as an elegantly crafted take on a timeless Fender classic.
In addition to the sophistication of its body wood and Blackguard Blonde finish, pure and rich Telecaster sound comes from its dual American Vintage ’52 Telecaster single-coil pickups. Available in Blackguard Blonde.
American Shortboard Mustang
PRESS RELEASE: 2015 marks the 50th anniversary of the Mustang. Introduced in the 1960s as a student model, the Mustang soon found its way to into professional hands and onto concert stages worldwide.
The celebratory Limited Edition American Shortboard Mustang features an ash body with laminated walnut “competition” stripes that pay stylishly crafted homage to the originals, with the pure, full sound of dual Black DoveTM single-coil pickups. Available in Natural.