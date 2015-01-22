NAMM 2015: Fender unveils '10 for '15' limited edition guitars

NAMM 2015: Fender has lifted the lid on some of its more exciting new line-up additions in the form of its '10 for '15' Limited Edition series, which adds some lesser-seen tweaks to classic models. For instance, how does a Stratabond Strat or a double-cut Tele grab your attention?

Most of the design twists do a good job of marrying the cosmetic changes with materials that should also alter the instruments' tones in interesting ways. For example, the Blackout Strat complements it's none-more-black finish with an ebony fretboard, while the Shortboard Mustang adds walnut stripes to an ash body.

View the press release below and browse through the gallery to view all 10 of the new instruments...

FENDER '10 FOR '15' LIMITED EDITION COLLECTION PRESS RELEASE

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (Jan. 22, 2015) – Fender is pleased to announce the release of the “10 for ’15” Limited Edition Collection, a series of 10 guitars that will be limited to 500 of each worldwide, only at authorized Fender dealers from March to December.

Fender instruments have a storied history and are renowned for their collectability and their ability to be configured in unique combinations. These 10 very special instruments simultaneously illustrate both points, with our most creative minds and talented builders creating several highly distinctive and compelling new guitars sure to become sought-after collector’s items.

“This collection offers something for everyone,” said Justin Norvell, vice president of product marketing for Fender. “This includes features and specifications unavailable in the current product line, from simple upgrades such as an ebony fingerboard on an American Standard Stratocaster, to more elaborate creations such as a multi-laminate natural-wood Stratocaster inspired by 1960s surfboards.”

