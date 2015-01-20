NAMM 2015: EHX unveils versatile Super Pulsar tremolo pedal

NAMM 2015: Pioneering New York effects titans Electro-Harmonix is bringing its latest pedal to NAMM 2015. The Super Pulsar is described as a classic analog tremolo pedal with expanded control.

EHX PRESS RELEASE: The brand new EHX Super Pulsar expands upon the classic Pulsar tremolo pedals and is packed with features that can make any tremolo effect possible. Its powerful controls let you create classic pulsating rhythms and experimental stutters while the advanced signal route allows for any stereo or mono configuration.

The warm analog circuit of the Super Pulsar can take the shape of a sine, triangle, or square wave while also allowing for unique rhythmic patterns via an on-board sequencer. Further controls over the waveform include Shape, Depth, and Rate.

A Tap footswitch and Tap Divide button make it easy to be in sync on the fly. The Mode/Preset footswitch toggles between five expression modes or enables access to eight different effect presets. The envelope section gives you dynamic control over both depth and rate which can increase or decrease with your input signal.

The Super Pulsar gives you even more expanded control with an advanced stereo input/output section and inputs for external controllers. The I/O section let you choose any combination of stereo/mono operation.

While using stereo, the sound image can be altered with the Phase Invert switch and the Right Phase control which moves the Phase of the right output relative to the left output a full 360 degrees. An external expression pedal may control over Rate, Depth, Shape, Phase or Volume. Tap/Click In helps sync up with external sources.

The EHX Super Pulsar is a classic analog tremolo with expanded control in a rugged, affordable package. Check out the demo to hear it for yourself. Comes standard with an EHX 9.6-Volt/DC200mA AC adapter and carries a U.S. list price of $316.73.