NAMM 2015: Boss releases 2015 guitar, bass and vocal pedal line-up
Boss BB-1X Bass Driver
NAMM 2015: As one of the effects world's biggest names, Boss is never short of new pedals, and this year is no exception. For 2015, the Roland brand is unleashing new bass, volume and vocal pedals, as well as a rather snazzy-looking switching unit…
Following the success of last year's OD-1X OverDrive and DS-1X Distortion, the BB-1X takes the Boss Multi Dimensional Processing (MDP) tech to the low-end.
Using level, blend, low, high and drive controls, the BB-1X promises to make your bass sound bold and punchy, acting as much as a preamp as it does an overdrive.
Boss reckons the MDP technology enables the BB-1X to cover clean tones to heavy distortion, and adapt to any style or register, while the blend knob keeps your low-end in the mix.
As well as Boss's traditional buffered bypass and standard input and output jacks, the BB-1X features a balanced line out jack, which aims to provide an enhanced direct sound for use with PA systems.
Boss FV-30H/FV-30L Foot Volume
No-one likes a volume pedal to take up much room on their pedalboard, so we're pleased to see the introduction of Boss's new compact FV-30H (high impedance) and FV-30L (low impedance) volume pedals.
The FV-30H features a high-impedance design with dedicated tuner output for use with electric guitars and bass, while the FV-30L is low impedance with stereo inputs and outputs, for use with pedals, keyboards and other digital instruments.
Both pedals are designed for durability and functionality, with aluminium die-cast construction and a smooth pivot action for subtle volume changes.
Boss VE-1 Vocal Echo
Effects are increasingly becoming part of a singer's live arsenal, and the VE-1 Vocal Echo capably caters for vocalists, with a host of reverb and studio effects, including Double, Pitch Correct and Enhance features.
There are seven types of ambience in all, while the Pitch Correct function can go from subtle fixing to electronic voice effects, and Enhance and Double polish your overall sound.
A straightforward interface allows you to quickly dial in a pro sound from one of seven professionally designed presets, and control effect level and depth, while the memory feature stores and recalls up to four of your favourite settings.
Elsewhere, a built-in USB port allows you to record your vocal sound direct to a DAW, while battery or power supply operation enables performance out and about.
Boss ES-8 Effects Switching System
Taking on a host of effect-switching companies at their own game, the ES-8 boasts eight separate loops for use with an entire pedalboard.
The unit operates in either manual or memory mode, the latter of which allows you to activate several effects at once with a single footswitch press.
Elsewhere, a series of buttons allows you to adjust parameters, while bank up and down footswitches scroll through – you guessed it – banks of eight presets.