NAMM 2015: Boss releases 2015 guitar, bass and vocal pedal line-up

NAMM 2015: As one of the effects world's biggest names, Boss is never short of new pedals, and this year is no exception. For 2015, the Roland brand is unleashing new bass, volume and vocal pedals, as well as a rather snazzy-looking switching unit…

Boss BB-1X Bass Driver

Following the success of last year's OD-1X OverDrive and DS-1X Distortion, the BB-1X takes the Boss Multi Dimensional Processing (MDP) tech to the low-end.

Using level, blend, low, high and drive controls, the BB-1X promises to make your bass sound bold and punchy, acting as much as a preamp as it does an overdrive.

Boss reckons the MDP technology enables the BB-1X to cover clean tones to heavy distortion, and adapt to any style or register, while the blend knob keeps your low-end in the mix.

As well as Boss's traditional buffered bypass and standard input and output jacks, the BB-1X features a balanced line out jack, which aims to provide an enhanced direct sound for use with PA systems.