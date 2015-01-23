NAMM 2015: Ampeg releases the SCR-DI Bass DI with Scrambler Overdrive

NAMM 2015: It's been a while since Ampeg released a pedal, but at Winter NAMM they're making up for the wait with the all-new SCR-DI Bass DI, an all-use/any situation direct that combines an Ampeg preamp, EQ and an overdrive stomp box.

From press release: "The SCR-DI is the most bass-friendly DI ever created," remarks Ampeg Product Manager Zane Williams. "It delivers a huge range of classic Ampeg tones, it's an EQ pedal, it's got fantastic overdrive...it's got everything a performing bass player needs."

The Ampeg SCR-DI Bass DI with Scrambler Overdrive is a true Ampeg preamp, with legacy preamp and tone stack circuits, providing a wide choice of authentic Ampeg tones. The EQ section features a 3-band EQ with Ampeg's famed Ultra-Hi and Ultra-Lo circuits for flexible tone shaping. The EQ section is footswitchable, perfect for switching between distinct tones during a live performance. Also featured is the completely new Bass Scrambler overdrive circuit, specifically tailored to deliver true SVT grit, grind and sag. The overdrive section is also footswitchable, so players can add overdrive as needed.

The ideal DI box for any Ampeg lover, SCR-DI delivers connection options perfect for driving any bass rig and feeding a bassist's effected signal right to front-of-house. Plus, its portable, compact design fits easily onto a pedal board, and can tuck away into a gig bag for transport. The SCR-DI is also a great practice tool, with a dedicated headphone out and aux in for playing along with backing tracks.

"It's great to be able to practice with the same gear you use when performing. The SCR-DI is perfect for silent practice on the road or at home," remarks Williams. "You know you will always have the tone you want, no matter where you are playing."

The new SCR-DI Bass DI with Scrambler Overdrive will be available beginning April, 2015. The SCR-DI will have a U.S. MSRP of $279.99. For more information on the Ampeg SCR-DI visit www.ampeg.com.