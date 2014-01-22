NAMM 2014: Way Huge launch two new pedals

NAMM 2014: Way Huge has launched two new pedals, the Way Huge Swollen Pickle Jumbo Fuzz Dirty Donny Edition and the Havalina Germanium Fuzz.

The Way Huge Swollen Pickle Jumbo Fuzz Dirty Donny edition is essentially a shrunken down version of the Swollen Pickle, with limited edition artwork and six front-panel controls.

The Havalina Germanium is based around a '60s UK germanium fuzz circuit, with hand-selected Russian transistors and a passive tone circuit, all of which will no doubt sound delicious.

Both pedals are shipping in March 2014.

For more information visit the official Way Huge website.

Way Huge press release

Way Huge® Swollen Pickle™ Jumbo Fuzz Dirty Donny Edition

The Way Huge® Swollen Pickle™ Jumbo Fuzz Dirty Donny Edition serves up the same burly high-gain fuzz as the full-sized Swollen Pickle but in a more petite package, featuring a simplified control set up and a corpulently cool new paint job.



The Dirty Donny Edition retains six of the Mark II´s seven controls, and they´re all on the front of the pedal, so you can tune the portly saturation to your mad heart´s content without any fuss. The Sustain control takes you from mild crunch to burning Armageddon, while the Filter control lets you finely sculpt your fuzz tone, and the Loudness control has enough volume on tap to force the surrender of a Panamanian dictator. The Scoop control can elicit the classic Swollen Pickle mid scoop or a flat mid-frequency sweep, the Crunch knob adjusts the compression intensity of the fuzz, and the Clip control varies between two sets of clipping diodes for smooth or opened fuzz sustain.

To top it off, this pedal is emblazoned with limited edition artwork from legendary rock artist Dirty Donny.

• Swollen Pickle circuit in a smaller housing

• Six controls, all on front of pedal

• Limited edition Dirty Donny art

MSRP: $214.27

SHIPPING MARCH 2014

Way Huge ® Havalina™ Germanium Fuzz

The Havalina™ Germanium Fuzz from Way Huge® Electronics is a germanium-powered fuzz box inspired by a vintage 3-transitor design was a psychedelic shot-heard-round-the-world for guitar players, ushering in the new sound of rock. Designed around hand-selected Russian germanium transistors and a passive tone circuit, this peccary of a pedal can go from a soft, mellow crunch for meaty chords to a maelstrom of sonic fur that will make every note feel like a summer of love. Prepare to have your mind bent when you ride the Havalina!

• Based on a ´60s UK germanium fuzz circuit

• Simple three-knob layout

• Features hand-selected Russian germanium transistors and a passive tone circuit

• Go from soft, mellow crunch to gnarly sonic fur

MSRP: $171.41

SHIPPING MARCH 2014