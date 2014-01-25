NAMM 2014 VIDEO: Eastman Guitars reveals three new models

Image 1 of 3 Check out the delicious E2000SS... NAMM 2014: Eastman Guitars reveals three new models

Image 2 of 3 And here's the tasty E1000... NAMM 2014: Eastman Guitars reveals three new models

Image 3 of 3 And here's 'Lil Smokey. Nice. NAMM 2014: Eastman Guitars reveals three new models

NAMM 2014: Eastman Guitars is celebrating its tenth anniversary at Anaheim with the release of three new guitars.

First up is a pair of Eastman 00 models, classy all-solid pre-war style acoustics suited to bluesmen and folksters.

The E1000 (SRP $1375) is a reduced scale 24.9" 12-fret acoustic, with an Adirondack spruce top, solid mahogany body with black binding, and hand-carved scalloped x-bracing. It also features a mahogany neck with ebony fingerboard, pearl dot inlays and slotted headstock with chrome Ping open gear tuners. The E1000 also has a 1 13/16" bone nut and bone saddle on the pyramid ebony bridge.

The E2000SS Slope Shoulder (SRP $1500) features a solid Adirondack spruce top and solid rosewood back and sides matched with hand-carved scalloped x-bracing. It has a reduced scale 24 ¾" 14-fret mahogany neck, ebony fingerboard inlaid with pearl dots, bone nut, and bone saddle on an ebony bridge.

Finally, there's the Eastman Thinline Series T184MX-LS "Lil' Smokey (SRP $2050), a true hollow-body, thinline electric with a hand carved maple top, carved solid mahogany back and sides, a pair of dual mounted Seymour Duncan 59 humbucker pickups positioned at the bridge and neck, and mahogany neck coupled with an ebony fingerboard.

Eastman Guitars is celebrating their 10th Anniversary this January at the NAMM Show in Anaheim, CA! In honor of this momentous milestone, the company has announced they will be rolling out a diverse line up of new instruments from a broad range of styles from the legendary archtop and mandolin, to traditional pre-war design acoustics and the versatile Thinline electric guitar. Show highlights will include the company's first 00 model acoustics, the "Lil' Smokey" thinline hollowbody electric, and the inaugural classical guitar. What humbly began as a company dedicated to hand-carving violins and cellos, to the natural progression of continuing the tradition by handcrafting mandolins and archtop guitars, has propelled Eastman Guitars to one of the preeminent guitar makers in the industry today.

TRADITIONAL SERIES

The debut of the Eastman 00! Handcrafted from all solid woods in the spirit of pre-WWII designs, our smaller bodied 00 models feature a premium blend of Adirondack spruce, solid mahogany and rosewood tonewoods, ebony fingerboards, bone nut and saddle, diamond volutes and period correct open-gear tuners. The smaller upper bout coupled with a larger lower bout and thin soundbox makes the 00 a comfort to play and is favored by everyone from old blues players to folk and Americana, to guitarists of virtually any musical genre. The 00 transitions playing styles seamlessly from fingerstyle to strumming to a bottleneck slide. From the back porch to the stage to recording sessions in the studio, the 00 is a versatile guitar that fits into any player's collection.

E1000

List price: $1375

Inspired by the iconic parlor style, pre-war guitars from the 1930s, the E1000 is a reduced scale 24.9" 12-fret guitar featuring an Adirondack spruce top, solid mahogany body with black binding, and hand-carved scalloped x-bracing. The mahogany neck with ebony fingerboard features pearl dot inlays while the slotted headstock is outfitted with chrome Ping open gear tuners. The guitar is appointed with a 1 13/16" bone nut and bone saddle on the pyramid ebony bridge. The guitar is finished in a natural high gloss with satin finish for the neck and headstock. The E1000 comes equipped with D'Addario strings, hardshell case included.

E2000SS Slope Shoulder

List price: $1500

A popular choice for flatpicking players and live vocal accompaniment, the E2000SS Slope Shoulder is dynamically responsive, from soft picking to hard strumming, creating a full-bodied tone and room-filling sound. The E2000SS features a solid Adirondack spruce top and solid rosewood back and sides matched with hand-carved scalloped x-bracing. The reduced scale size 24 ¾" 14-fret guitar includes a mahogany neck, ebony fingerboard inlaid with pearl dots, bone nut, bone saddle on an ebony bridge, and is fitted with chrome Ping open gear tuners. The E2000SS comes equipped with D'Addario strings, hardshell case included.

THINLINE SERIES

Eastman Guitars is doing to the Thinline Electric series what it has done for the archtop guitar, we've taken a famously versatile instrument and simply made it more versatile. Creating new, contemporary instruments to expand the genre, our Thinline series guitars are handcrafted, have a warm, rich tone and feature hand selected pickups from only the leading manufacturers. By employing time-honored hand craftsmanship, each Thinline Electric model has unique characteristics made possible by carefully crafted differences in body style, size and premium tonewoods to create the best in traditional instruments.

T184MX-LS "Lil' Smokey"

List price: $2050

A versatile big-body sound for jazz, blues and rock, the T184MX-LS "Lil' Smokey" Thinline Electric is a sleek, true hollow-body, thinline electric with plenty of tone and style! With a reduced 14" body style, the T184MX-LS features a double venetian-style cutaway with hand carved maple top, and carved solid mahogany back and sides. Complete with dual mounted Seymour Duncan 59 humbucker pickups positioned at the bridge and neck, the mahogany neck is coupled with an ebony fingerboard with no inlays. Control knobs include two volume, two tone, and a 3-way selector switch. The guitar's top, body, neck and headstock are all finished in a black satin, and in keeping with the theme, the all-black hardware includes Gotoh tuners, Gotoh tunomatic bridge and a Gotoh stop tailpiece. D'Addario XL strings and hardshell case included.

About Eastman Guitars

Celebrating their 10th Anniversary in 2014, Eastman Guitars is highly regarded for creating some of the finest musical instruments, standing at the forefront of the music products industry with internationally recognized lines of archtop guitars, flattop guitars, electric guitars, and mandolins. Committed to a high standard of quality, Eastman Guitars use of premium tonewoods and fine appointments, alongside the talent and accomplishment of its designers, craftsmen, and company philosophy continues one of the most fascinating musical traditions the world has known.

For more information please visit online: www.EastmanGuitars.com. Eastman Guitars is a division of Eastman Music Company www.EastmanMusicCompany.com.