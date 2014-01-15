NAMM 2014: New Boss pedals rolled out
NAMM 2014: Boss is launching three new effects pedals at this year's NAMM show.
The trio of new pedals include the BOSS ME-80 Guitar Multiple Effects pedal, the Bodd DS-1X Distortion Special Edition and Boss OD-1X Overdrive Special Edition.
Boss ME-80
Boss ME-80 Specs
- Compact and powerful floor multi-effects with simple knob-based interface
- Eight simultaneous effects categories, each with multiple effects types
- Dial up tones with the ease of using your favourite stompboxes
- Includes a massive selection of top-quality effects, from classic Boss stomps to the latest MDP effects
- Updated flagship-level COSM amps derived from the GT-100
- Eight multi-function footswitches and expression pedal
- Manual mode for stompbox-style on/off; Memory mode for switching complete patch setups
- Delay section includes Phrase Loop function with 38 seconds of recording
- Runs on six AA batteries or optional PSA-series AC adapter
- USB audio/MIDI interface built in
- Free Boss Tone Studio software allows you to edit and organise tones on your computer, and also preview and download free patches directly from the Boss Tone Central website
Boss ME-80 Guitar Multiple Effects The tones of a top studio. The simplicity of a stompbox.
FX is a healthy addiction. Sure, you might start out with a dash of drive, but pretty soon you’ll be chasing sounds your setup can’t deliver.
If you just want another stopgap FX pedal, move along. But if you want a keeper, invest in the new Boss ME-80. Raising the spec of the Boss ME-70, and taking key features from the flagship Boss GT-100, it’s as tone-packed as a top studio, but as easy to operate as a stompbox.
Think of a box and the Boss ME-80 ticks it. Under the bonnet, an array of ultra-realistic COSM amp models replicate the coolest amps in history, and pro Boss effects are ready to give your songs wings. On the dashboard, a pedalboard-style layout of gig-friendly footswitches, intuitive controls and expression pedal let you bring the noise fast and shape it in real-time.
Live guitarists will lap up the Boss ME-80, but so too will production boffins, thanks to free Boss Tone Studio software that allows deep editing on your computer, and gives a web connection to the gig-ready patches and endless guitar content at Boss Tone Central. There’s a new Boss in town.
Boss DS-1X
Boss DS-1X Distortion Special Edition specs
The DS-1X launches the famous BOSS distortion into a modern era of expression, delivering an unmatched level of performance for guitarists with an ear for tone.
This next-generation stomp box combines over 35 years of innovation in pedal design with the most advanced technologies, bringing you a completely new tonal experience that’s only possible with the legendary expertise of BOSS.
Boss OD-1X
Boss OD-1X Overdrive Special Edition specs
The OD-1X launches the famous BOSS overdrive into a modern era of expression, delivering an unmatched level of performance for guitarists with an ear for tone.
This next-generation stomp box combines over 35 years of innovation in pedal design with the most advanced technologies, bringing you a completely new tonal experience that’s only possible with the legendary expertise of BOSS.
Prepare to be amazed - the inspiring and ultra-responsive OD-1X will change your thinking about overdrive pedals forever.