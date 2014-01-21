NAMM 2014: Mad Professor unveils The Simble overdrive

NAMM 2014: Finnish amp/effect firm Mad Professor has announced a new addition to its acclaimed stompbox line-up in the form of The Simble overdrive.

The new pedal is the brain child of amp expert Lassi Ukkonen and is intended to recreate an authentic tube sound without compromising the tone of your amp and guitar.

Controls include Level, Sensitivity, Contour and Accent dials. Sensitivity controls the amount of signal being fed to the overdrive, Accent emphasises pick attack and brightness and Contour helps sculpt the output tone.

Check out the video above to see Marko Karhu run through the pedal's main features and give you a sample of the sounds available.