NAMM 2014: Bogner teases three effects pedals

Image 1 of 3 Bogner Lyndhurst compressor Bogner Lyndhurst compressor Image 2 of 3 Bogner Zero boost/splitter pedal Bogner Zero AB pedal Image 3 of 3 Bogner Guitar Amp D.I. Bogner Guitar Amp D.I.

NAMM 2014: Ahead of the Winter NAMM show, Bogner Amps has posted teaser pictures of three new pedals on its Facebook page.

Among the new gear on show from the firm will be a new compressor pedal, dubbed the Lyndhurst, the Guitar Amp D.I. (which offers a standard input and output, plus thru I and II routing options and a balanced XLR output - alongside pad, bright and ground lift controls) and the Zero pedal, which is described on the firm's Facebook as a dual buffer, boost and amp splitter pedal.

The new stompboxes, in particular the Lyndhurst (which shares the UK place-name theme), are clearly intended to join the previously announced Harlow, Wessex, Oxford and Burnley "transformer" range that Bogner debuted at Musikmesse 2013.

Those initial stompboxes boasted audio transformers similar to those found in "legendary British mixing consoles of the 1960s". Since then it's emerged that the current pedal's transformers are in fact designed in conjunction with (legendary analogue desk-maker) Rupert Neve and later versions of the pedals, including this new batch, seem to have been branded as such.

Feel free to start salivating. In the meantime, keep an eye on our NAMM news page throughout the show for more updates.