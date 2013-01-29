NAMM 2013 VIDEO: Gibson launches new body shape

Image 1 of 3 What do you make of the N-225? Gibson launches brand new body shape

Image 2 of 3 Here it is in faded cherry Gibson launches brand new body shape

Image 3 of 3 And our pick of the bunch, in Natural Gibson launches brand new body shape



Gibson has launched a brand new electric guitar shape, the N-225.

Pairing a resolutely modern shape with an open-chambered body, custom paint job and segmented f-holes with a P90, Dirty Finger humbucker and a vibrola tailpiece, it's certainly a departure from the traditional Gibson shapes. The N-225 has an SRP of $2332 (£1480 approx.).

For more information, visit the official Gibson website.

Gibson press release

Seeking an entirely new electric that's as hot a performer as it is a looker? Rev up the new Designer N-225 from Gibson USA, and prepare for a wild ride. The Designer N-225 blends time-tested elements of Gibson quality and performance with a new open-chambered body style, sweet and versatile tonewoods, a fully hot-rodded pickup selection, and a hip Vibrola tailpiece, and wraps it in a fully customized look, accented by striking black hardware. Dressed in a Vintage Gloss Nitrocellulose lacquer finish in Trans Cherry, Natural, or Ebony with road racer approved custom red and ivory pinstripe detailing hand painted by artist Rick Harris, the Designer N-225 makes a massive visual statement, while offering a deceptive tonal versatility that cuts it in whatever style of music you play. Hit the high-output bridge humbucker in full-throttle mode for scorching lead tones, pop the push-pull Tone Pot to switch to single coil for more twang and jangle, or flip to the P-90 in the neck position for bluesy growl, enjoying unparalleled Gibson feel and playability all the while. Whatever track you take it down, the N-225 is a stunning new showstopper, with even more power hiding under the hood than first meets the eye.

The new Designer N-225 begins with a solid maple top and back, which has been chambered to reduce weight and improve resonance and sustain, with minimalist segmented f-holes to enhance its stylish modern look. The glued-in neck is also made from solid maple, and carved in a fast, slim '60s profile. A solid rosewood fingerboard carries 22 medium-jumbo frets and striking block inlays, while the headstock displays the classic split-diamond inlay, long the sign of a Custom guitar from Gibson. The maple in the N-225 yields a tone that is sharp and bold, even through this hot pair of pickups. The hardware set retains the customized feel, which a set of Grover™ tuners, a Tune-o-matic bridge, and a handy Vibrola tailpiece, all decked out in a black anodized plating.

While its looks sets it out as something entirely new, the N-225's powerful and versatile pickup complement truly stands it apart in the tone department. A fat Gibson P-90 pickup in the neck position offers that blend of warmth and slightly gritty, detailed grind that has made this single-coil a favorite of so many players since its arrival in the 1940s. In the bridge position, a Gibson Dirty Fingers humbucker redesigned by pickup guru Jim DeCola gives you scorching lead tones in full humbucking mode, with the power to push your amp into crunchy rhythm or singing sustain. A traditional three-way toggle switch and a master tone control complete the package. Check out the new Designer N-225 at your authorized Gibson USA dealer today, and buckle in for a serious thrill ride.

All guitars come protected in a black Gibson hardshell case, and include a Gibson owner's manual and adjustment literature, along with Gibson's Limited Lifetime Warranty and 24/7/365 Customer Support.