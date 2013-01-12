NAMM 2013: Schecter Amplification to debut with two amps

NAMM 2013: Schecter has revealed plans to launch Schecter Amplification at the upcoming Winter NAMM Show. While full details are forthcoming, it is said that the debut will include two amps, the Hellraiser-100 full stack and Hellraiser 2x12 combo, both of which are designed by noted amp maker James Brown.

The details as of now are as follows:

• Made in the USA

• All Tube design

• 1/2 Power Switch (100w/50w)

• 2 Independent Channels with Separate EQ and Boost

• Innovative 'Focus' Control Optimizedfor 7 and 8 string range

• 'Tight' feature

• Speaker cabs loaded with Celestion Vintage 30s

• Innovative Inputs for Passive and Active Guitars

• XLR Direct Output with Straight or Slant Speaker Emulation

• Designed by world renowned amp designer James Brown