NAMM 2013: Roland unveils G-5A VG Strat

Image 1 of 6 Roland's latest Virtual Guitar is a fine looking specimen Roland unveils G-5A VG Strat

Image 2 of 6 Here's that candy apple red finish up close Roland unveils G-5A VG Strat

Image 3 of 6 The G-5A is both a US build Strat and a powerful modelling guitar Roland unveils G-5A VG Strat

Image 4 of 6 It can access everything from alternate tunings to 12 string sounds Roland unveils G-5A VG Strat

Image 5 of 6 Multiple guitar and pickup configurations are available in one guitar Roland unveils G-5A VG Strat

Image 6 of 6 And it comes with a nice chunky hard case, which is always handy... Roland unveils G-5A VG Strat



NAMM 2013: Roland has revealed its upgraded V-Guitar for 2013, the G-5A Roland VG Stratocaster.

The US-build Strat will be available in candy apple red, and has a number of new and improved features hiding under the bonnet.

As well as being able to switch between pickup and guitar sounds, the G-5A is also able to access alternate tunings and 12 string guitar sounds.

For more information visit Roland Connect, or read on for the full Roland press release.

Roland press release

The Roland VG Stratocaster is now available in a limited-edition candy apple red finish. Made in Fender's factory in Corona, California, the G-5A is a 100-percent authentic American Standard Stratocaster, with a 22-fret maple neck with rosewood fingerboard. It's also powered by Roland's COSM technology so it can sound like a number of other guitars - and you can even switch guitars and tunings instantly, so you don't need to bring five different guitars to each gig.

From Baritone Humbuckers to DADGAD Telecasters - instantly

No more grasping for a different guitar in the middle of your set. The G-5A lets you instantly change your tone, with fingertip access to a collection of coveted vintage guitars, plus a selection of COSM-powered "ideal performance" pickups for a unique, modern edge. Finally, alternate tunings and 12-string sounds are instantly available for any modelled guitar tone, all with a simple twist of a knob!

• Authentic American Standard Stratocaster infused with COSM technology

• Modelled guitars, plus unique pickup tones including the extended-range "Bright Humbucker" and a full, bold "Wide Range" single coil

• Instantly accessible alternate tunings and 12-string sounds for all COSM guitar tones

• Familiar and simple to use: it's a Fender Stratocaster

• Beautiful candy apple red finish

• 22-fret maple neck with rosewood fingerboard

* The G-5A VG Stratocaster is a limited-edition model only available from authorised V-Guitar Station dealers.

All your favourite guitars in one

Powered by Roland's COSM technology, the VG Stratocaster guitar gives you a collection of world-class tones to play, all in the same instrument. Choose from 25 pickup and instrument tones, plus alternate tunings and 12-string sounds. Take a single guitar to the gig and change tones effortlessly, instead of having to switch out instruments every time you need a different sound or tuning.

Change your guitar instantly

Using the five-way pickup selector and Mode knob, you can play a wide range of modelled guitars, including vintage Strat, Telecaster®, fat humbuckers, and even an archtop jazz box. You also get unique, modern pickup sounds available only with COSM, including "Wide Range" single-coil variations and two "Bright Humbucker" options. Both steel and nylon-string acoustic tones are available, plus a retro electric sitar sound. Of course, you can always select the classic Strat pickups as well and just use the G-5A as a conventional American Strat!

Change your tuning in under a second

Along with the great COSM guitars, the VG Stratocaster lets you change your tuning without touching the tuning keys! A quick twist of the tuning knob selects Drop D, DADGAD, Baritone, or Open G tunings. Also available via the tuning knob are 12-string tones, which can be applied to any COSM guitar sound.