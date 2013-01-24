NAMM 2013: New Guild Arcos and Gad series models

Image 1 of 6 Guild Arcos AD-5CE New Guild Models Image 2 of 6 Guild Arcos AO-5CE New Guild Models Image 3 of 6 Guild GAD D-125 New Guild Models Image 4 of 6 Guild GAD D-125CE New Guild Models Image 5 of 6 Guild GAD M-120 New Guild Models Image 6 of 6 Guild GAD M-120E New Guild Models

NAMM 2013 PRESS RELEASE: Guild is proud to announce several new models in the popular Arcos and GAD series to be featured at the 2013 NAMM Show.

AD-5CE

The AD-5CE dreadnought features Guild's signature arched-back body design and is designed for pure performance. The solid Sitka spruce top, laminated rosewood sides and arched back give it a full, balanced sound with excellent volume and projection. The slim satin-finish mahogany neck and larger medium jumbo frets give it a smooth, comfortable feel and effortless playability, while the cutaway body design invites you to venture into the upper regions of the rosewood fingerboard.

The Fishman® Presys Plus pickup system rounds out the performance package with a host of performer-friendly features including an onboard electronic tuner and anti-feedback control. Other premium features include a bone nut and saddle, koa rosette, pearl inlays, hand-rubbed satin finish, dual-action truss rod and bolt-on neck construction. Guild lightweight polyfoam case included.

AO-5CE

The AO-5CE is a performance-driven orchestra-style model that features Guilds signature arched-back body design. The solid Sitka spruce top, laminated rosewood sides and arched back give this small-body guitar a full, balanced sound with excellent volume and projection. The slim satin-finish mahogany neck and larger medium jumbo frets give it a smooth, comfortable feel and effortless playability.

Fingerstyle players will appreciate the extra string spacing that the 1-3/4" nut width provides, while the cutaway body design offers easy access to the upper reaches of the fingerboard.

The onboard Fishman® Presys Plus pickup system offers a host of performer-friendly features, including an onboard electronic tuner and anti-feedback control. Other premium features include a bone nut and saddle, koa rosette, pearl inlays, hand-rubbed stain finish, dual-action truss rod and bolt-on neck construction. Guild lightweight polyfoam case included.

Cherry Red finishes and more new variants

All of the popular D-125 and M-120 guitars are now available in a satin Cherry Red finish, and feature new variants, the cutaway electric D-125CE and non-cutaway electric M-120E guitars, which both feature Fishman® Sonitone under-saddle pickup with end-pin mounted active preamps and volume and tone controls.

For more information, visit www.guildguitars.com.