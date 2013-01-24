NAMM 2013: Hagstrom announces Pat Smear signature

Image 1 of 5 You'd be smiling too if you'd just bagged a signature Hagstrom Hagstrom announces Pat Smear signature

NAMM 2013: Hagstrom has unveiled the Pat Smear Signature, a tasty looking new electric that the company has been working on with the Foo's guitarist.

The Pat Smear Signature joins the Metropolis-C, Metropolis-S and the P90-loaded Viking P in Hagstrom's 2013 line-up.

Hagstrom press release

Pat Smear Signature

Just what Pat demanded. Rich tone, with plenty of attack and sustain...

Pat Smear of the world acclaimed Foo Fighters needed a guitar with plenty of sustain and attack to generate a tone that was explosive enough to compliment one of Rock music's biggest bands in music today. Pat combined his own style with his favourite classic and modern Hagstrom models to present the Hagstrom "Pat Smear" Signature guitar.

Body: Mahogany Body with Custom Carved Maple Top

Neck: Mahogany, Set Neck

Fingerboard: ResinatorTM Wood w/Block Position Markers

Truss Rod: H-Expander

Tuning Keys: Hagstrom Sealed Cast Housing - 18:1 ratio

Scale Length: 24.75"

Pickups: Hagstrom Custom 58

Pickup Selector: 3-way Toggle

Bridge: Tune-O-Matic Roller Bridge, w/Hagstrom Stop T/P

Controls: 2 x Volume / 2 x Tone Colour: Black Gloss

Metropolis-C

Beefed up goodness...

The new Hagstrom Metropolis-C is a revolutionary hybrid of a single cut body, bolt-on neck, and double Custom 58'C humbucking pickups from the revolutionary Hagstrom Viking Baritone.

The Metropolis C's resonant and light weight body will satisfy those that demand a comfortable and versatile instrument.

Body: Empress

Neck: Maple, Bolt on

Fingerboard: ResinatorTM Wood w/Dot Position Markers

Truss Rod: H-Expander

Tuning Keys: Hagstrom Sealed Cast Housing - 15:1 ratio

Scale Length: 25.5"

Pickups: Matched set of Custom 58'Cs

Pickup Selector: 3-way Toggle

Bridge: Tune-O-Matic Bridge, w/Hagstrom Stop Tailpiece

Controls: 1 x Volume / 1 x Tone Colour: Black Gloss (BLK), Creme (CRE), Italian Red (IRS)

Metropolis-S

Back to basic goodness...

The new Hagstrom Metropolis-S is a revolutionary hybrid of a single cut body, infused with a bolt on neck, deliver- ing a bright and jangly tone that will satisfy any gigging musicians needs to deliver anything from sparkling coun- try to spanking punk, all wrapped up in one package!

The resonant and light weight body will satisfy those that demand a comfortable and versatile instrument.

Body: Empress

Neck: Maple, Bolt on

Fingerboard: ResinatorTM Wood w/Dot Position Markers

Truss Rod: H-Expander

Tuning Keys: Hagstrom Sealed Cast Housing - 15:1 ratio

Scale Length: 25.5"

Pickups: Matched set of 2x Hagstrom "C-Spin" Pickups

Pickup Selector: 3-way Toggle

Bridge: Tune-O-Matic Bridge, w/Hagstrom Stop Tailpiece

Controls: 1 x Volume / 1 x Tone Colour: Black Gloss (BLK), Creme (CRE), Italian Red (IRS)

Viking P (also available left handed)

Bringing monumental P-90 tone to a classic...

Primarily based on the Hagstrom Viking with its semi-hollow Maple ply body, Maple set neck, and stylish Hagstrom Trapeze tailpiece.

Countless hours were placed into specially match- ing custom made "Custom P-50" P-90 pickups that were to compliment the Viking's clear and natural accent.

Body: Semi-Hollow Maple Ply

Neck: Maple, Set Neck

Fingerboard: ResinatorTM Wood w/Dot Position Markers

Truss Rod: H-Expander

Tuning Keys: Hagstrom Sealed Cast Housing - 18:1 ratio

Scale Length: 24.75"

Pickups: Hagstrom Custom P-50

Pickup Selector: 3-way Toggle

Bridge: Tune-O-Matic Bridge, w/Trapeze Tailpiece

Controls: 2 x Volume / 2 x Tone

Colour: Black Gloss, Tobacco Sunburst, Wild Cherry Trans