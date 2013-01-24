NAMM 2013: Hagstrom announces Pat Smear signature

Hagstrom announces Pat Smear signature
NAMM 2013: Hagstrom has unveiled the Pat Smear Signature, a tasty looking new electric that the company has been working on with the Foo's guitarist.
The Pat Smear Signature joins the Metropolis-C, Metropolis-S and the P90-loaded Viking P in Hagstrom's 2013 line-up.
Hagstrom press release
Pat Smear Signature
Just what Pat demanded. Rich tone, with plenty of attack and sustain...
Pat Smear of the world acclaimed Foo Fighters needed a guitar with plenty of sustain and attack to generate a tone that was explosive enough to compliment one of Rock music's biggest bands in music today. Pat combined his own style with his favourite classic and modern Hagstrom models to present the Hagstrom "Pat Smear" Signature guitar.
Body: Mahogany Body with Custom Carved Maple Top
Neck: Mahogany, Set Neck
Fingerboard: ResinatorTM Wood w/Block Position Markers
Truss Rod: H-Expander
Tuning Keys: Hagstrom Sealed Cast Housing - 18:1 ratio
Scale Length: 24.75"
Pickups: Hagstrom Custom 58
Pickup Selector: 3-way Toggle
Bridge: Tune-O-Matic Roller Bridge, w/Hagstrom Stop T/P
Controls: 2 x Volume / 2 x Tone Colour: Black Gloss
Metropolis-C
Beefed up goodness...
The new Hagstrom Metropolis-C is a revolutionary hybrid of a single cut body, bolt-on neck, and double Custom 58'C humbucking pickups from the revolutionary Hagstrom Viking Baritone.
The Metropolis C's resonant and light weight body will satisfy those that demand a comfortable and versatile instrument.
Body: Empress
Neck: Maple, Bolt on
Fingerboard: ResinatorTM Wood w/Dot Position Markers
Truss Rod: H-Expander
Tuning Keys: Hagstrom Sealed Cast Housing - 15:1 ratio
Scale Length: 25.5"
Pickups: Matched set of Custom 58'Cs
Pickup Selector: 3-way Toggle
Bridge: Tune-O-Matic Bridge, w/Hagstrom Stop Tailpiece
Controls: 1 x Volume / 1 x Tone Colour: Black Gloss (BLK), Creme (CRE), Italian Red (IRS)
Metropolis-S
Back to basic goodness...
The new Hagstrom Metropolis-S is a revolutionary hybrid of a single cut body, infused with a bolt on neck, deliver- ing a bright and jangly tone that will satisfy any gigging musicians needs to deliver anything from sparkling coun- try to spanking punk, all wrapped up in one package!
The resonant and light weight body will satisfy those that demand a comfortable and versatile instrument.
Body: Empress
Neck: Maple, Bolt on
Fingerboard: ResinatorTM Wood w/Dot Position Markers
Truss Rod: H-Expander
Tuning Keys: Hagstrom Sealed Cast Housing - 15:1 ratio
Scale Length: 25.5"
Pickups: Matched set of 2x Hagstrom "C-Spin" Pickups
Pickup Selector: 3-way Toggle
Bridge: Tune-O-Matic Bridge, w/Hagstrom Stop Tailpiece
Controls: 1 x Volume / 1 x Tone Colour: Black Gloss (BLK), Creme (CRE), Italian Red (IRS)
Viking P (also available left handed)
Bringing monumental P-90 tone to a classic...
Primarily based on the Hagstrom Viking with its semi-hollow Maple ply body, Maple set neck, and stylish Hagstrom Trapeze tailpiece.
Countless hours were placed into specially match- ing custom made "Custom P-50" P-90 pickups that were to compliment the Viking's clear and natural accent.
Body: Semi-Hollow Maple Ply
Neck: Maple, Set Neck
Fingerboard: ResinatorTM Wood w/Dot Position Markers
Truss Rod: H-Expander
Tuning Keys: Hagstrom Sealed Cast Housing - 18:1 ratio
Scale Length: 24.75"
Pickups: Hagstrom Custom P-50
Pickup Selector: 3-way Toggle
Bridge: Tune-O-Matic Bridge, w/Trapeze Tailpiece
Controls: 2 x Volume / 2 x Tone
Colour: Black Gloss, Tobacco Sunburst, Wild Cherry Trans