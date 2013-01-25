NAMM 2013: Gibson rolls out Jason Hook M-4 Sherman

NAMM 2013: Gibson has rolled out the Jason Hook M-4 Sherman, a singularly military spin on the Explorer.

Limited to 400 guitars, the M-4 Sherman features a special cutaway, military-inspired graphics and a solid mahogany body, as well as a superb olive green case that looks ready for action.

Read more: Heritage H-150

For more information, visit the official Gibson website.

Gibson press release

Jason Hook M-4 Sherman

From his in-demand session work with several of LA's top artists, to his time with the legendary Alice Cooper, to his explosive riffage with Five Finger Death Punch, Canadian guitarist Jason Hook has displayed some of the most incendiary playing and eviscerating tone heard in rock today. A customized Gibson Explorer has long been at the forefront of Jason's arsenal, and that same furious style, tone, and attitude forms the foundation for the new Jason Hook M-4 Sherman from Gibson USA, available in a strictly Limited Edition of 400 guitars. Based on one of the most radical guitars ever created, Gibson's original Explorer model, the Jason Hook M-4 Sherman carries Jason's modified forearm bevel for improved playing comfort and an extended cutaway for superb upper-fret access, along with his distinctive Sherman tank-inspired green-stripe graphics and commemorative truss-rod cover. In addition to its killer looks, the Jason Hook M-4 Sherman sports high-quality Seymour Duncan™ humbuckers, locking Mini Grover™ tuners and top-notch hardware all around, and includes a custom olive-green hardshell case with a pouch full of exclusive case candy, including a signed Certificate of Authenticity with holder. All this, and it is primed to shred just as hot as you like it thanks to Gibson USA's famed build quality and unparalleled playability.

The body of the Jason Hook M-4 Sherman is made from solid mahogany, a tonewood with a long history at Gibson, and a reputation for warm lows, sweet highs, and extremely musical mids. It is crafted in the image of the legendary Explorer model, with Jason Hook's adaptations of a deeper cutaway and a beveled upper body edge for improved playing comfort. A solid, quarter-sawn mahogany neck is glued in and topped with an unbound fingerboard made from Grade-A granadillo, an exotic tonewood with a very desirable look, feel, and sound. It carries 22 jumbo frets and a PLEK-cut Corian™ nut, and follows Gibson's traditional 24 ¾" scale length and 1 11/16" width at the nut for superb playability. While the woods and construction make the Jason Hook M-4 Sherman a total tone machine, its Alpine White finish with green Sherman-stripe army graphics in high-gloss nitrocellulose lacquer make it a unique looker for the player or collector, and a total showstopper on stage.

Jason's selection of two outstanding Seymour Duncan™ humbucking pickups—the acclaimed '59® in the neck position and a hotter JB® in the bridge—perfectly translate every note, from smooth to scorching, to your amplifier of choice. They run through a custom wiring conduit to a three-way toggle switch with custom washer, plus individual volume controls and master tone knob. The classic pairing of a Tune-o-matic bridge and stopbar tailpiece keep the guitar locked and loaded for resonance and sustain, while a great set of locking Mini Grover™ tuners with a 18:1 gear ratio make string changes and tune-ups a breeze.

The Jason Hook M-4 Sherman comes protected in a custom olive-green rectangular hardshell case with unique M-4 Sherman tank graphics, and includes a signed Certificate of Authenticity with display holder, a Gibson USA owner's manual, and truss-rod wrench. Every guitar is protected by Gibson's limited lifetime warranty and 24/7/365 Customer Service. Primed for all out warfare, the Jason Hook M-4 Sherman is limited to only 400 guitars, so reserve yours now at your authorized Gibson USA dealer.