NAMM 2013: Fender releases Competition Series effects pedals
Fender Distortion pedal
Fender is proud to announce the Competition series pedals, a whole new line of effects pedals designed and built to provide inspirational tones in a reliable package at an astounding value.
First up is the Fender Distortion pedal, which drives tube or solid-state amps into thick distortion and singing sustain, evoking the edgy hard-rock tones of the '70s and '80s. Great with many different amplifiers, it's responsive enough that a guitar's volume control can be adjusted to the exact amount of distortion desired, from aggressive crunch to full-on saturation. It can be used to create a distorted tone or as a boost for higher-gain rhythm and solo tones.
Fender Drive pedal
The Fender Drive pedal creates a warm overdrive reminiscent of classic ’60s and ’70s rock and blues tones. It can be used to push tube or solid-state amps, creating harmonically rich crunch and sustain. With an old-school design that matches its vintage warmth, it makes an ideal choice for the musician looking for rich, harmonic overdriven tone.
Fender Chorus pedal
The Fender Chorus pedal will remind guitarists just how cool and indispensable the lushly spatial effect can be. Add sparkle to clean open chords, to animate strummed passages and to thicken distorted power chords. Get just the right amount of chorus desired, cleanly and quietly. Operates in mono or with stereo outputs for vibrantly huge sound while creating wide, sweeping modulation effects or shimmering 12-string sounds.
Fender Delay pedal
The Fender Delay pedal creates richly resonating echo effects from short slap-back rockabilly sounds to longer repeating echo perfect for huge, soaring guitar solos (it’s great for other electronic instruments too, such as keyboards). Dedicated delay time, feedback and level controls give you complete command of your sound’s spatial characteristics. Operates in mono or with stereo outputs for two-amplifier setups.