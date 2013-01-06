NAMM 2013: Fender releases Competition Series effects pedals

Fender is proud to announce the Competition series pedals, a whole new line of effects pedals designed and built to provide inspirational tones in a reliable package at an astounding value.

First up is the Fender Distortion pedal, which drives tube or solid-state amps into thick distortion and singing sustain, evoking the edgy hard-rock tones of the '70s and '80s. Great with many different amplifiers, it's responsive enough that a guitar's volume control can be adjusted to the exact amount of distortion desired, from aggressive crunch to full-on saturation. It can be used to create a distorted tone or as a boost for higher-gain rhythm and solo tones.

