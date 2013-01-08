NAMM 2013: Fender introduces 2013 Select Series models

The all-new Fender Select Carved Maple Top Jazzmaster is a distinctive high-end version of a venerable Fender classic. It boasts a potent pair of new Wide Range Special humbucking pickups and a "channel-bound" rosewood fingerboard—a brand-new Fender innovation in which the compound-radius rosewood fingerboard is "inlaid" into the thick modern "C"-shaped maple neck. In addition to creating a stylish new look, it imparts an amazingly comfortable fretting-hand feel in which both edges are pleasingly rounded, with no side seam between neck and fingerboard.

Other features include a chambered alder body with a carved flame maple top in elegant hand-stained Cayenne Burst and Twilight Burst finishes with gloss-lacquer topcoat, hand-rubbed oil neck finish, 21 medium jumbo frets, Bi-Flex™ truss rod system, and Adjusto-Matic bridge with stop tailpiece.