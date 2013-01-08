NAMM 2013: Fender introduces 2013 Select Series models
The highly acclaimed Fender Select Series welcomes an all-new lineup of instruments for 2013. These finely crafted models join seven previously released instruments, and put decades of Fender expertise on display with elegant features and design options for discerning musicians everywhere.
Select Carved Maple Top Jazzmaster
The all-new Fender Select Carved Maple Top Jazzmaster is a distinctive high-end version of a venerable Fender classic. It boasts a potent pair of new Wide Range Special humbucking pickups and a "channel-bound" rosewood fingerboard—a brand-new Fender innovation in which the compound-radius rosewood fingerboard is "inlaid" into the thick modern "C"-shaped maple neck. In addition to creating a stylish new look, it imparts an amazingly comfortable fretting-hand feel in which both edges are pleasingly rounded, with no side seam between neck and fingerboard.
Other features include a chambered alder body with a carved flame maple top in elegant hand-stained Cayenne Burst and Twilight Burst finishes with gloss-lacquer topcoat, hand-rubbed oil neck finish, 21 medium jumbo frets, Bi-Flex™ truss rod system, and Adjusto-Matic bridge with stop tailpiece.
Select Stratocaster HSS
The 2013 edition of the Fender Select Stratocaster HSS ups the ante on its 2012 predecessor with several striking new features. Among these is a channel-bound rosewood fingerboard, a beautiful flame maple-top with traditional contours, an elegant-stained Tobacco Sunburst finish with a gloss lacquer topcoat, neck with hand-rubbed oil finish, and a comfortable contoured heel.
Select Telecaster HH
The new Fender Select Telecaster HH is powerful, beautiful and light, with a potent pair of Wide Range Special humbucking pickups, chambered alder body, gorgeous Malaysian blackwood top, comfortable back contour and Natural gloss lacquer finish. Its modern "C"-shaped birdseye maple neck has a comfortable contoured heel, satin lacquer finish and Bi-Flex truss rod system; the compound radius birdseye maple fingerboard has 22 medium jumbo frets and a gloss lacquer finish.
Select Carved Top Telecaster SH
The new Fender Select Carved Top Telecaster SH offers a chambered alder body, gorgeous carved Tasmanian blackwood top and hand-stained Black Cherry Burst finish with gloss lacquer topcoat. If offers a "C"-shaped flame maple neck with satin lacquer finish and Bi-Flex truss rod system, and a compound radius rosewood fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets.
Select Telecaster Thinline
The Fender Select Telecaster Thinline presents a finely crafted take on the popular semi-hollow version of our very first guitar model. Stylish and light, it has a semi-hollow ash body with a beautiful flame maple top and hand-stained Violin Burst finish with gloss lacquer topcoat. The Fender Select Telecaster Thinline with Gold Hardware offers the same specifications with the additional touch of gold hardware.
Select Active Jazz Bass
Like its passive-electronics 2012 predecessor, the Fender Select Active Jazz Bass takes Fender’s most versatile bass to new heights of elegance and power. Premium features include an alder body with a flame maple top and a beautiful hand-stained Tobacco Sunburst finish with gloss-lacquer topcoat, modern "C"-shaped quartersawn maple neck with a comfortable contoured heel, satin lacquer finish and Postflex graphite support rods, and a compound-radius fingerboard with 20 medium jumbo frets.
Additional features include dual Fender Select Jazz Bass single-coil pickups, active/passive mini-toggle switch, master volume knob and pickup pan knob, and three-band active EQ (treble, mid and bass boost/cut knobs).