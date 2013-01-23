NAMM 2013: Electro-Harmonix introduces the H.O.G. 2

NAMM 2013 PRESS RELEASE: Electro-Harmonix proudly introduces the new H.O.G.2. This second generation Harmonic Octave Generator - Guitar Synthesizer builds upon the legacy of the critically acclaimed H.O.G.

The H.O.G.2 packs all the polyphonic power of the original unit, but based on feedback from users and new developments in technology, the new H.O.G.2 offers a number of enhancements and upgrades. These include:

Improved algorithms for each synthesized voice and for freeze capture. The new voices sound clearer and the freeze capture is smoother

Full MIDI control. Every parameter on the HOG2 can now be controlled by MIDI

Presets can be loaded and stored via MIDI

A new, optional Foot Controller that allows the user to store and load up to 100 presets.

Now compatible with the industry standard 9Volt DC/200mA center negative power supply

The polyphonic H.O.G.2 still offers glitch-free tracking and complete control of up to 10 interval pitches without the need for special pickups. It provides a freeze mode with glissando, independent attack and decay controls and dedicated resonant filtering with a sweepable frequency control.

An Expression Mode permits +/- 1 octave bends, 1 step pitch bends, plus control over freeze + gliss, freeze + volume, wah wah and filter frequency.

A new H.O.G.2 Foot Controller is also available. It allows you to easily save and recall up to 100 presets in the H.O.G.2 main unit. Presets 0 through 11 are factory presets specially designed to give the user a wide array of sounds available from the H.O.G.2.

The H.O.G. 2 carries a U.S. List Price of $634.94. The H.O.G. 2 Foot Controller is prices at U.S. List $181.26.