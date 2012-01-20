NAMM 2012: Yamaha's hybrid makes US debut

The Guitalele in all its, um, glory

NAMM 2012 PRESS RELEASE: Now available for the firs time in the United States, the Guitalele is a miniature nylon guitar that looks and sounds like a ukulele, but features six strings and is tuned like a standard guitar up to an A (A/D/G/C/E/A).

Chord fingering is the same for any standard-tuned guitar, but now guitarists can easily join the ukulele craze with a portable, playable and thoroughly unique instrument.

"The GL1 plays well and gives guitarists a fun alternative to their usual nylon string guitar," says Dennis Webster, marketing manager, Yamaha Guitars.

The GL1 (MSRP: $140) is currently available.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Yamaha Guitars.

