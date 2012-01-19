NAMM 2012: Vox releases limited edition AC15C1-BL and AC30C2-BL Custom Series guitar amps

The Vox-AC30C2-BL (pictured) and its smaller sibling the AC15C1-BL boast a richly evocative vintage finish.

NAMM 2012 PRESS RELEASE: Limited edition custom colours are extremely popular on Vox guitar amps, matching their distinctive sound to their individualistic looks.

The AC15C1-BL and AC30C2-BL bring back the rich blue vinyl of 1963. The historic Tygon fret cloth is used in place of the traditional Vox diamond pattern, making these limited edition amps rare finds indeed.

This era-accurate pairing is a fusion of vintage and pop, showing the acclaimed design sensibilities of VOX amps at their historic best.

AC15 price: £599 RRP inc VAT

AC30 price: £923 RRP inc VAT



Availability: Feb 2012

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Vox.

