NAMM 2012: Alesis unveils AmpDock guitar-focused iPad interface

NAMM 2012: Alesis has unveiled AmpDock, an iPad audio interface device designed specifically for guitarists and bassists.

The AmpDock is similar to Alesis' own iO Dock, housing an iPad or iPad 2 in a rugged case, and providing two audio inputs (quarter-inch jack and switchable jack/XLR), various outputs and a USB MIDI connection.

The AmpDock's front panel features gain controls for each input, main out and headphone level controls and two assignable knobs to edit parameters within apps. The AmpDock also ships with a pedalboard for foot control of volume, modulation effects and preset switching.

The device is designed to work with GarageBand, AmpliTube and JamUp apps, but will work with any CoreMIDI iPad app.

Check out the spec details below. Find out more info at Alesis' site. Availability dates and pricing is as-yet unannounced.

The first professional guitar processor to use your iPad or iPad 2 for signal processing

Works with GarageBand, AmpliTube, JamUp, and virtually any audio or CoreMIDI app

Includes a rugged pedalboard controller with program, effect, bypass, volume and continuous controls

Guitar Input 1 and switchable Mic/Line/Guitar Input 2; professional outputs, and MIDI jacks

Kickstand allows for stable positioning on top of guitar amps

Hinged door completely encloses and secures your iPad

Mountable to a mic stand using the Alesis Module Mount (sold separately)

1/4" high-impedance guitar input and combo input for microphone, second guitar, or another instrument

1/4" outputs with Guitar/Line impedance switch

Stereo auxiliary outputs for connection to external effects

Two assignable endless knobs to control parameters in compatible apps

Analog Input 1, Input 2, Main, and Headphone volume controls

MIDI input and outputs and USB MIDI jack for use with other controllers and MIDI software or hardware

