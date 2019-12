NAMM 2011: No visit to the NAMM Show would be complete without stopping by to see our good friends at Warwick. The bass-making titans are also scoring big with Framus Guitars, and in the above video, Tyler Krumsky, who runs the Custom Shop in New York City, proudly shows off some of the new models.

We could tell you more about the Warwick single-cut Star Bass, or the insanely cool Framus Earl Slick signature guitar, but Tyler does such a good job of things, we'll let him grab all the glory.

