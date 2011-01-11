NAMM 2011: Toadworks launches DECO Effects Pedals

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: ToadWorks USA announces the release of a new line of DSP-based effects under the DECO brand.

All DECO pedals feature True-Bypass switching with a user-controlled defeatable buffer. In addition, all stereo effects will feature DECO's exclusive True-Stereo output.

The initial product offerings will include:

>>>Stereo Chorus - features up to 5 simultaneous blendable voices, random Rate and Delay functions & Tone control, with programmable expression pedal control.

>>>Parametric EQ - 4-band parametric equalizer specifically voiced for guitar.

>>>Echo - features analog emulation, offset delay and Tap-Tempo with programmable expression pedal control.

>>>Signal Blender - features wet/dry blending via manual, LFO, dynamic and random control with programmable expression pedal control.

The DECO series is designed for the discerning musician that wants the power of DSP, combined with the attention to detail and traditional interface of a boutique product.

ToadWorks entered the boutique effect market in 2001, and is known for producing pedals that have raised the standards for quality effects while remaining affordable to the average musician. As with all ToadWorks effects, DECO pedals are carefully handcrafted in the USA.

The pedals will retail for $550.00 US.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Toadworks USA

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter