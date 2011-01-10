Image 1 of 4 The TC-Helicon VoiceTone T1 NAMM 2011: TC-Helicon unveils VoiceTone Singles vocal processing pedals Image 2 of 4 The TC-Helicon VoiceTone C1 NAMM 2011: TC-Helicon unveils VoiceTone Singles vocal processing pedals Image 3 of 4 The TC-Helicon VoiceTone D1 NAMM 2011: TC-Helicon unveils VoiceTone Singles vocal processing pedals Image 4 of 4 The TC-Helicon VoiceTone R1 NAMM 2011: TC-Helicon unveils VoiceTone Singles vocal processing pedals

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: TC-Helicon is proud to announce the arrival of the VoiceTone Singles range - four vocal processing pedals, each with a single mission - to allow any vocalist to deliver jaw-dropping performances.

VoiceTone Singles are the ultimate combination of tone and simplicity. Each of the four effects has inherited algorithms from the award-winning VoiceLive 2, so although VoiceTone Singles come in small packages they deliver a big sound.

Four to the floor: the four pedals in the VoiceTone Singles range:

T1: Adaptive Tone and Dynamics

C1: HardTune & Correction

D1: Double & Detune

R1: Vocal Tuned Reverb

So whether you choose top quality reverb, doubling and detuning effects, pitch correction or compression, EQ and de-essing, VoiceTone Singles have it covered in the compact simplicity of a pedal.

VoiceTone Singles not only deliver the sound vocalists dream of in a compact and easy to operate pedal, they also push the boundaries of innovation with the addition of Mic Control - TC-Helicon's unique and innovative new technology that allows vocalists to switch the effects on and off with TC-Helicon's brand new MP-75 Modern Performance vocal microphone.

Up to four VoiceTone Singles can be connected together with the Singles Connection Kit to form the ultimate vocal processing chain. The kit includes a 12V power supply, 3 x DC daisychaining connectors, 3 x short XLR cables.

