NAMM 2010: Yamaha announces CG Classical Guitars

PRESS RELEASE: As the first guitars made by the company, Yamaha takes it's classical guitar very seriously. Along with the best-selling student 'C' range and the professional concert 'GC' series, the CG line is renowned for offering all of Yamaha's trademarks - great playability, excellent sound, flawless build quality and great value for money.

For 2010, the CG series has been completely redesigned to offer simply the best classical guitar at an eminently affordable price. With many features taken from the Japanese Handcrafted GC line, the new CG guitars aim to offer the very best acoustic performance and playability along with subtly updated cosmetics - making these the best CG classicals ever.

Acoustic Performance

Using the GC line as a benchmark, the CG series has undergone a number of fundamental changes to create the best sounding classical guitar in its price range.

Matt Finish Bridge

The new CG range features a matt finish bridge for drier, clearer tone and better resonance in the bridge and transfer of vibrations from bridge to top.

Smaller Bridgeplate

The bridgeplate (fitted beneath the guitar's top) has been reduced in size to allow freer vibration of the guitar's top and a more responsive, open tone together with greater volume

Improved Saddle Fit

The new CG range benefits from an improved saddle fit across the range, improving transfer of vibrations from the strings to the guitar's body

GC Bracing

The 2010 CG range uses the bracing design from the GC Concert Series guitars - featuring 6 braces as opposed to 7 as used in the outgoing CG bracing for greater volume, improved response and a more balanced tone

With a choice of models featuring solid spruce or cedar tops and a choice of nato, ovankol, mahogany or rosewood back and sides, the new CG range offers a wide range of tonal variations

Playability

With playability as a major focus, the new CG line benefits from a number of significant changes to improve the player experience - all for a better performance.

3-piece Neck

The new CG guitars feature a 3-piece neck design for increased stability and strength giving a more stable, consistent action

GC Neck Profile

Taken from the GC Concert Series guitars, the new matt-finish CG neck profile offers improved player comfort and feel

Lower Action

12th fret action on the factory setup is 0.2mm lower across the range than the outgoing CG series

Cosmetics

Using the design brief of 'simple but elegant' the new CG series has updated cosmetics to reflect the affordable excellence of the new models

New Headstock

Smaller, simpler headstock features the Yamaha 'tuning fork' logo and offers a cleaner, more contemporary look

New Inlays

Simpler, subtler inlays across the range include single-line wood or ABS bridge inlays

New Rosette Designs

Smaller, simpler rosette designs offer a distinctly more contemporary look to the latest guitars

Available: April 2010

For more information, visit Yamaha's official site

Information taken from official press release

