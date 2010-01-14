Home News NAMM 2010: The Fender stand in pictures By The MusicRadar team 2010-01-14T23:42:00.13Z Shares We kick off with a little amp that's a big deal. 2010's makeover has turned the G-DEC into a formidable practice and recording tool G-DEC 3 combo Prev Page 1 of 12 Next Prev Page 1 of 12 Next Limited runs giving the relic treatment to the guitars that indie kids can't get enough of Road Worn '72 Telecaster Deluxe and Custom Prev Page 2 of 12 Next Prev Page 2 of 12 Next The best looking bass guitar of all time? Probably... Jazz Bass 50th Anniversary Prev Page 3 of 12 Next Prev Page 3 of 12 Next Fender's newest workhorse Tele alongside something that looks similar, but sounds very different indeed American Special Telecaster and Acoustasonic Tele Prev Page 4 of 12 Next Prev Page 4 of 12 Next Olympic White over sunburst. A seriously limited and utterly drool-worthy guitar for relic fans Custom Shop Heavy Relic 1960s Strat Prev Page 5 of 12 Next Prev Page 5 of 12 Next For the surf guitarist who has everything... Custom Shop Jazzmaster/Baritone doubleneck Prev Page 6 of 12 Next Prev Page 6 of 12 Next After the '50s model, it was bound (ahem) to happen Squier Classic Vibe '60s Tele Prev Page 7 of 12 Next Prev Page 7 of 12 Next Skulls? Check. Pointy guitars? Check. The Bloodline is in the house. The Jackson stand Prev Page 8 of 12 Next Prev Page 8 of 12 Next Lovingly recreated, complete with a gaffer-taped rear Jackson's ultra-limited Randy Rhoads tribute model Prev Page 9 of 12 Next Prev Page 9 of 12 Next Those without quiffs and beetle crushers need not apply Custom-finished Gretsch Chet Atkins models Prev Page 10 of 12 Next Prev Page 10 of 12 Next Featuring the right stripes... EVH 5150 stack Prev Page 11 of 12 Next Prev Page 11 of 12 Next Finally... Gretsch pickups on a Surfcaster? Can we take one of these home please? Charvel Custom Shop Surfcaster Prev Page 12 of 12 Next Prev Page 12 of 12 Next Shares