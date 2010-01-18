NAMM 2010: Budda debuts new leather-clad guitar amps

PRESS RELEASE: Budda Amplification proudly introduces the new Budda MN-100 and MN-412, a fully featured three-channel tube guitar amplifier head and 4x12 enclosure, featuring a custom Italian leather exterior by renowned footwear designer Mark Nason.

The Budda MN-100 is a highly versatile, high-gain amplifier featuring three independent channels, a 100-watt power section driven by four 6L6GC tubes, and a preamp consisting of seven two-stage 12AX7 tubes

The MN-100 also features dual 5U4 rectifier tubes and a solid-state rectifier, with the patent-pending PowerPan variable rectification control that allows players to open uncharted tone territory by selecting full tube rectification, diode rectification or anywhere between the two.

All three of the Budda MN-100's independent channels—Clean, Rhythm and Lead—include separate three-band EQ, Reverb, Resonance, Presence, and true bypass effects loop with send and return levels. Each channel also features Overboost, a stompbox-style lead boost that engages an additional tube-driven gain circuit to gives players a supercharged boost.

The effects loop on channel 2 can also be used as a global loop for incredible versatility in effects routing. The included nine-button footcontroller digitally switches via MIDI all three channels, effects loops and Overboost functions, as well as Master Reverb and Master Boost, a second Master Volume control that can be used to boost the overall volume of the amp.

This multi-faceted, innovative amplifier found its aesthetic equal in the custom Italian leathers, signature dragon embellishments and metalwork of footwear designer Mark Nason. No stranger to the rock & roll lifestyle, Mark Nason's signature couture creations translate easily from Sunset Boulevard to center stage on the Budda MN-100 and MN-412.

The Budda MN-100 also features a half-power switch for operating the amplifier in either 50 or 100 watt mode. The back panel also features an amplifier chain section with power-amp inputs and a slave output, impedance selector and MIDI input and output for use in MIDI-switching rigs. The matching MN-412 cabinet features four Budda Phat 12 loudspeakers and Mark Nason leather covering.

Budda amplifiers are played by Tomo Milicević (30 Seconds to Mars), Alex Skolnick, Leslie West (Mountain), Mark Sheehan (The Script), Michael Barrett and Mansur Zennelli (Closure in Moscow), Lillian Berlin and Cory Becker (Living Things), and Davy Knowles.

The Budda MN-100 and MN-412 will be available in Q2 2010 from authorized Budda Amplification retailers.

MN-100 Head

100 watts into 16, 8 or 4 ohms with half-power switch channels, clean, rhythm and lead

4x6L6GC 100w power section, 7x12AX7 preamp section and 2 rectifier tubes

Power amp can use 6L6Gc or EL34 tubes (plus KT66, KT88 5881 and 6CA7 with re-biasing)

Rectifier can use 5U4, 5A4 or GZ34 tubes

Patent-pending PowerPan rectifier selector knob

Custom Italian leather covering by Mark Nason

Separate three-band passive EQ on each channel

Separate resonance & presence controls on each channel

Master Volume and Master Boost

Overboost stompbox-style lead boost on each channel

Separate spring reverb control on each channel

High and low level 1/4" inputs

Slave output/Power amp input

Separate true bypass effects loops on each channel with send and return level adjustments. Channel 2's loop can be used as global loop

MIDI control over channel switching with MIDI input and thru jacks

Made in the U.S.A - U.S. MSRP $3499.99

MN-412 Enclosure

Custom Italian leather covering by Mark Nason

Four custom-designed 12" Budda Phat loudspeakers

Solid pine with finger-jointed corners

Closed back

Made in the U.S.A - U.S. MSRP $1599.99

For more information, visit Budda Amplification's official site

Information taken from official press release

Submit press releases

Email your press release to musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

The free MusicRadar newsletter serves up the week's biggest artist and product news stories alongside exclusive tuition and gear reviews. Sign up here!