NAMM 2010: Ampeg unveils Heritage Series

PRESS RELEASE: Ampeg today announces a new line of premium heads and cabs that, by popular demand, are designed and assembled in the U.S.A. The all-new Ampeg Heritage SVT-CL, Heritage SVT-810E, and Heritage SVT-410HLF represent the pinnacle of classic Ampeg tone, styling, and construction.

The new series delivers everything bassists love about classic Ampeg gear plus some premium upgrades, including high-end tubes, and custom U.S.-made drivers.

"We hear you loud and clear," remarks director of amplification, Pytor Belov. "Dedicated Ampeg customers worldwide have been asking for US-made SVT rigs. We not only brought a classic design back to the states, we also sourced the most exceptional components available."

Ampeg's Heritage Series heads deliver massive, all-tube power using premium JJ tubes for the preamp stage and "Winged C" power tubes. Just like the originals, the Heritage SVT-CL pushes 300 watts of power, which is perfect for the companion cabinets.

The Heritage SVT-810E and SVT-410HLF both feature custom U.S.-made Eminence drivers that meet the exact specifications of the original SVT speakers. The enclosures are built using rugged 15mm birch plywood and are meticulously assembled within a stone's throw of Ampeg's headquarters in Woodinville, WA.

"U.S. design and assembly means real, hands-on quality control," remarks Belov. "We visit our U.S. facility every single day to ensure consistency and real bassists test drive each unit and sign a custom inspection tag. I'll play some for sure and you might even find the signature of some famous Ampeg endorsers," concludes Belov.

The Ampeg Heritage Series will be available in limited release globally in Q1, 2010. The Heritage SVT-CL will have a U.S. MSRP of $3359.99, the Heritage SVT-810E will have a U.S. MSRP of $1819.99 and the Heritage SVT-410HLF will have a U.S. MSRP of $1259.99

