MXR Slash Octave Fuzz signature pedal unveiled

Jim Dunlop has unveiled a new Slash signature pedal, the MXR Slash Octave Fuzz, and you can see it in action in the video above.

The analogue pedal features separate Sub Octave and Octave Up Fuzz 'voices', the first of which can be run dry or switched into the 70s-style 'shag' fuzz circuit.

There's also the option to run the pedal as a straight fuzz unit and to separately blend both the Sub Octave and Octave Up effects into your tone via dedicated control knobs.

In addition, the MXR Slash Octave Fuzz pedal comes emblazoned in the by now customary Slash 'R N Fn' R' graphics and features true-bypass switching. There's no word on exact price or arrival date yet.