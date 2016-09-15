MXR shrinks the Phase 90 to become the Phase 95 mini phaser pedal

We've seen a number of mini takes on MXR's classic Phase 90 circuit, so it makes sense for the company to release its own definitive version in the Phase 95 - but there's more to it than that.

Inside the compact enclosure - which is around half the footprint of a standard MXR pedal - are Phase 90 and Phase 45 circuits for four- and two-stage phasing respectively.

A script switch is also onboard to toggle between feedback-aided modern and feedback-removed vintage styles, while a speed knob adjusts the rate of the swirl.

The pedal boasts true bypass switching and 9V power supply operation from the included adaptor, too.

We'll be surprised if we don't see this one on our rundown of the best mini effects pedals by the end of the year. Availability is yet to be confirmed, but RRP is set at £106.99.